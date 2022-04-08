The telecom power system market is projected to grow from USD 3.9billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Power System Market by grid type, component, power source, Technology, Power Rating and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04770689/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing number of telecom infrastructure in remote areas

With the increase in technological advancements in the telecommunications sector, the need for power-efficient networks also rises.The number of users connected to a network increases due to various services provided by service providers.



To provide users with high-speed, large-scale broadband services, and computational activities, service providers install numerous devices/equipment, such as routers, servers, switches, and radio base stations, in locations such as data centers, companies, homes, streets, and public spaces.Also, to increase the energy efficiency of these devices, along with power systems, cooling systems, and batteries, there is an increased requirement for efficient power management solutions.



With the increase in the number of users and telecom infrastructure in rural areas, requirements for telecom power systems of the networks will also witness significant growth. Moreover, the increase in the usage of telecommunication services in remote areas due to the growing work from home culture for schools, offices, etc. has been leading to an increase in the number of telecom infrastructure for the provision of these services.



Growing adoption of telecom services and high data traffic

With time, technological advancements have increased, which tend to make communication easier and efficient, and people have shifted from wired technologies to wireless technologies.With time and understanding about telecommunication services such as voice, internet, networking, and data services, people have started adopting them at a faster pace.



With the growing need for telecommunication services, they are now used in all sectors i.e., schools, offices, data centers, healthcare, etc. With the smoother work execution including better communication services, improved internet services pertaining to better file transfer in offices, etc. people have started trusting these services for their day-to-day uses and necessities. The rapid adoption of these services will lead to enhanced telecom infrastructure development in terms of more towers to provide services to more people and hence, higher demand for telecom power systems. The increasing number of wireless devices that can access mobile networks is leading to the growth of mobile data traffic. As the number of mobile devices with advanced computing and multimedia capabilities is increasing, the demand for more capable and intelligent networks is also growing simultaneously.



Rising awareness of reducing carbon footprint in telecom power systems

The majority of the telecom tower sites across the world are in off-grid and bad-grid locations (where electricity is not continuously available throughout the day) and are powered by diesel generators. The diesel generators are of 10–15kVA capacity, have diesel consumption of about two liters per hour, and produce 2.63 kg carbon dioxide (CO2) per liter. Thus, diesel consumption leads to huge emissions of CO2 leading to a higher carbon footprint. There has been a considerable increase in the average temperature of the earth in the past century. This temperature rise is attributed to the effects of global warming brought about by the accumulation of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. Increasing public demand for corporate social responsibility and a genuine desire to bring positive changes in the environment are leading telecommunication service providers and their suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint. In the decade 2010–2020, carbon emissions from the telecom industry had increased by about 124%, which means an increase in the carbon footprint, which can lead to global warming. This carbon emission issue is taken seriously by the telecom industry and hence, a shift toward green telecommunication is observed by adopting energy efficient technologies or renewable energy technologies such as diesel-solar, diesel-wind to produce electricity at telecom tower sites.



Asia Pacific is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2022 and 2027

The large population in APAC has resulted in an extensive pool of mobile subscribers for telecommunication companies.The region is the largest contributor to the total number of mobile subscribers across the world.



It is expected to witness an increase in the number of these subscribers in the coming years.APAC is a diversified region with its countries transitioning toward digital transformation.



The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technologies owing to its size and diversity, as well as due to strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan.Asian telecommunication service providers, vendors, and government firms are determined to take the lead in advanced telecom network deployments.



Most of the leading industrialized economies of the world are in APAC, and the region is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. The high adoption rate of new technologies in APAC has made it a lucrative market for telecom power systems; APAC exhibits a large-scale growth in the telecom sector, which is observed due to a large proportion of the population in this region. Since about 60% of the world population resides in this region, it accounts for a large portion growth of telecom services in this region.



Major players profiled in this report:

The telecom power system market is dominated by a few established players such as Eaton (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Cummins (China), ZTE Corporation (China), General Electric (US) and Schneider Electric (France).



This report offers detailed insights into the telecom power system market based on component (rectifiers, inverters, convertors, controllers, generators, heat management systems, others (circuit breakers, surge protection devices, solar or PV cells, wind turbines)), technology (AC and DC power systems), grid type (On-grid, Off-grid and Bad grid), power source (diesel-battery, diesel-solar, diesel-wind power sources and multiple power sources), power rating (below 10 kW, 10-20 kW, above 20 kW) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

