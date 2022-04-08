NetGaming Joins the Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Announces First Official NFT-Related Slot Game

LONDON, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetGaming, an upcoming online casino developer that has been pushing conventional boundaries with each subsequent release, announced their latest of bold moves on LinkedIn; that they have joined Mutant Ape Yacht Club and in doing so, officially entered the NFT (non-fungible token) world.

"We are excited to have purchased four rare MAYC NFTs while in the process of being the first in the industry to create crypto and NFT-related games at this quality bar" states Pallavi Deshmukh, CEO of NetGaming.com.

"Our crypto projects have been in development since August 2021 and seen several revisions in the interest of making the best possible product our clients and ever-growing userbase have relied upon. The amplifying interest for NFTs and the technology behind them is now undeniably woven into our culture, so we've embraced this electrifying demand for a true NFT slot game by using our high calibre team to give the world its first Mutant Ape-themed AAA standard slot game. As an innovator in this space, we aim to get this title in the hands of our players in Q2 this year as we continue to offer unique propositions and make investments into the finest talents to ensure longevity for NetGaming with more exciting updates on the horizon."

The 4 apes that NetGaming acquired are Mutant Ape Yacht Club #14988, #9054, #8978 and #2810, as seen on https://opensea.io/netgaming.

NetGaming's acquisition is yet another move to swing open more doors for the young supplier who has shaken the industry with a meteoric rise by integrating two of the biggest iGaming aggregators, Relax Gaming and PariPlay to distribute their content mere months after its inception. Their content is now available to hundreds of online casinos including industry titans like Unibet, Videoslots and Parimatch.

About NetGaming.com

NetGaming.com established in 2019 is quickly outpacing other casino games providers and already brushing shoulders with giants in the online gaming space. The company is formed by a diverse mix of industry veterans with a medley of backgrounds including former NetEnt figureheads, giving them the maturity and understanding of what it takes to make a dazzling statement after its establishment. It already boasts of almost 30 high-quality slot and table games in two years. NetGaming is clearing the path for the rest of the industry by innovating with new NFT and crypto games this year and several more titles in their early development stages.

