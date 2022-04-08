New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market by Product Type, Equipment Type, Operation, Processing Systems & Region – Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04651097/?utm_source=GNW

The processed fruit and vegetable market is driven by the increase in the need for convenience due to busy customer lifestyles. Further, growth in per-capita income has resulted in greater demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food items. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for processed products. The outlook on the growth of the fruit and vegetable processing market is expected to remain positive due to the high growth in the industry.



Fillers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in 2022.

The fruit & vegetable processing equipment market, by type, is segmented into pre-processing, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning system, packaging & handling, and others. Among these types of equipment, the fillers segment is projected to account for the largest share of the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market by 2027 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.1%, in terms of value from 2022. The equipment used in each processing line differs as per the end product. For instance, for fresh products, the processing line includes washers and packaging/sealing equipment, and for preserved products, the line includes washers, peeling/slicing/cutting equipment (if required), fillers (addition of vinegar/acetic acid), and packaging equipment



The automatic mode of operation segment in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2027.



On the basis of mode of operation, the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market between 2022 and 2027.



International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products.Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of production process are achieved.



Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale. The market for automated processing lines is saturated in developed regions, predominantly in the US, Canada, and Western & Central European countries, while developing regions such as Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit a higher rate of adoption of these systems.



The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization.



Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks.In China, imported fruit and vegetable products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging.



These factors support the growth of markets for processed fruit and vegetable products. Over the years, the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing fruit and vegetable processing industries.



The fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and RoW (The Middle East, and Africa).



Research Coverage

The report segments the fruit and vegetable processing market on the basis of fruit and vegetable type, product type, equipment type, mode of operation, processing system and region.To offer valuable insights, this report has focused on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end use analyses, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the fruit and vegetable processing market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report also focuses on the various organic and inorganic strategies that are undertaken by key players for expanding their global footprints in the international markets.



