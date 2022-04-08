New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Global Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Market, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251576/?utm_source=GNW

As such, hybrid cloud management platforms have evolved to provide common functionality across infrastructures, architectures, and vendors.



For platform providers, table-stakes functionality includes provisioning, orchestration, inventory classification, service enablement, monitoring and trouble alerts, workload migration, backup and recovery, identity, security and compliance, and cost and resource optimization.As businesses move further down the path of digital transformation, they seek increased automation of routine tasks, in terms of infrastructure management and also for functions “up the stack”— tasks like data management, cost management and optimization, security, and network management. Increasingly, businesses look for advanced intelligence capabilities to be embedded within the platforms to drive effective automation processes. This Frost & Sullivan Radar looks at popular providers in the market and offers information about their platform capabilities as well as about their level of potential for future growth and innovation.

Author: Karyn Price

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251576/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________