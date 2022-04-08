Worldwide Vaccines Industry to 2028 - Featuring Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals and Merck & Co Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Market, by Technology, by Type, by Indication, by Route of Administration, by Age Group, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vaccination is a way to prevent infectious diseases such as polio, measles, pneumonia, and others. Vaccines contain severely weakened forms of viruses or bacteria, dead viruses or bacteria, or purified components of viruses or bacteria. After receiving a vaccine, body's immune system can remember bacteria or viruses and can fight off infections more effectively.
Vaccines protect people from life-threatening and serious diseases, such as yellow fever, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and others. There are some people who cannot get vaccinated because they may be too young or sick. Widespread vaccination can help protect such people. When a sufficient number of individuals in a population are immune to a disease, or a large proportion of a population are vaccinated, herd immunity is achieved, that acts by breaking the transmission of infection. Vaccines are mostly administered by injection (parenteral administration), but some are given orally or even nasally (in the case of flu vaccine).
Market Dynamics
Increasing regulatory approvals for vaccines are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was developed in partnership by Pfizer Inc., an U.S.-based based pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, and BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company.
It will be marketed as Comirnaty and will be used for the prevention of COVID-19 disease for individuals with 16 years of age and older. The vaccine will also continue to be available for individuals between 12 and 15 years of age under emergency use authorization (EUA) and for the administration of a third dose to certain immunocompromised people.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vaccines market , and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global vaccines market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, EMERGENT, Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Novavax, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., and Merck & Co., Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global vaccines market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global vaccines market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Technology
- Market Snapshot, By Type
- Market Snapshot, By Indication
- Market Snapshot, By Route of Administration
- Market Snapshot, By Age Group
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Market Trends
- Pipeline Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Primary Series Vaccines and Recommended Schedule
- Booster Series Vaccines and Recommended Schedule
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Technology Landscape
- Product Launches
- PEST Analysis
- Global Network of Organizations Distributing Vaccines Key Developments
4. Global Vaccines Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Economic Impact
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Government Initiatives To Combat COVID-19
5. Global Vaccines Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Toxoid Therapy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Recombinant Therapy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Vaccines Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Monovalent Vaccines
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Multivalent Vaccines
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Vaccines Market, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Typhoid
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Hepatitis
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Pneumococcal
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- DTP
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Malaria
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Influenza
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Human Papilloma Virus
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Meningococcal
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Polio
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Rotavirus
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- MMR
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Varicella
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Herpes Zoster
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Parenteral Administration
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Oral Administration
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
9. Global Vaccines Market, By Age Group, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Pediatric
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Adult
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
10. Global Vaccines Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
11. Competitive Landscape
- AstraZeneca
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Pfizer Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Abbott
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Sanofi
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- EMERGENT
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- CSL Limited
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Novavax
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Bharat Biotech.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
12. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg66q3
Attachment