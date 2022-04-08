Worldwide Vaccines Industry to 2028 - Featuring Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals and Merck & Co Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Market, by Technology, by Type, by Indication, by Route of Administration, by Age Group, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vaccination is a way to prevent infectious diseases such as polio, measles, pneumonia, and others. Vaccines contain severely weakened forms of viruses or bacteria, dead viruses or bacteria, or purified components of viruses or bacteria. After receiving a vaccine, body's immune system can remember bacteria or viruses and can fight off infections more effectively.

Vaccines protect people from life-threatening and serious diseases, such as yellow fever, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and others. There are some people who cannot get vaccinated because they may be too young or sick. Widespread vaccination can help protect such people. When a sufficient number of individuals in a population are immune to a disease, or a large proportion of a population are vaccinated, herd immunity is achieved, that acts by breaking the transmission of infection. Vaccines are mostly administered by injection (parenteral administration), but some are given orally or even nasally (in the case of flu vaccine).



Market Dynamics

Increasing regulatory approvals for vaccines are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was developed in partnership by Pfizer Inc., an U.S.-based based pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, and BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company.

It will be marketed as Comirnaty and will be used for the prevention of COVID-19 disease for individuals with 16 years of age and older. The vaccine will also continue to be available for individuals between 12 and 15 years of age under emergency use authorization (EUA) and for the administration of a third dose to certain immunocompromised people.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vaccines market , and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global vaccines market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, EMERGENT, Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Novavax, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., and Merck & Co., Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global vaccines market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global vaccines market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Technology

Market Snapshot, By Type

Market Snapshot, By Indication

Market Snapshot, By Route of Administration

Market Snapshot, By Age Group

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Pipeline Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Primary Series Vaccines and Recommended Schedule

Booster Series Vaccines and Recommended Schedule

Reimbursement Scenario

Technology Landscape

Product Launches

PEST Analysis

Global Network of Organizations Distributing Vaccines Key Developments

4. Global Vaccines Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Economic Impact

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Government Initiatives To Combat COVID-19

5. Global Vaccines Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Conjugate Vaccines

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Toxoid Therapy

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Recombinant Therapy

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Vaccines Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Monovalent Vaccines

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Multivalent Vaccines

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Vaccines Market, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Typhoid

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Hepatitis

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Pneumococcal

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

DTP

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Malaria

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Influenza

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Human Papilloma Virus

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Meningococcal

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Polio

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Rotavirus

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

MMR

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Varicella

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Herpes Zoster

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Parenteral Administration

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Oral Administration

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

9. Global Vaccines Market, By Age Group, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Overview

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Pediatric

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Adult

Overview

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

10. Global Vaccines Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

11. Competitive Landscape

AstraZeneca

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Pfizer Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Abbott

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Sanofi

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

EMERGENT

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

CSL Limited

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Novavax

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Bharat Biotech.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

Merck & Co., Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Market Strategies

12. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg66q3

Attachment