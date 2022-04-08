Global Dental Equipment Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type, By End-User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dental equipment are tools that are used in the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of various oral diseases. Dental instruments are used by the dentist and staff during a dental procedure.
There are different dental instruments used by the oral health care professionals for carrying out different therapeutic procedures. Due to increased dental diseases and their treatment, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancement in technology, the demand for dental equipment is expected grow over the coming years.
There are various types of dental equipment, such as dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and other equipment. In addition, cosmetic dentistry is one of the emerging market that is gaining popularity due to the increasing focus on dental tourism and rising preferences for aesthetic and perfect teeth.
Market Dynamics
The increasing caries in adults and mainly in the children, rising research and development activities for the development of novel technology for the dental treatment, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global dental equipment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Planmeca Group, Align Technology, A-dec Inc., J. MORITA CORP., Envista Holdings, GC Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Straumann Holdings AG, 3M Company, BIOLASE, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg, Ultradent Products, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Nakanishi Inc., DentalEZ, Inc., Carestream Dental LLC., Takara Belmont Corporation, Nova Instruments, NewTom, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., PreXion, Inc., Brasseler USA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, AMD LASERS, DENTSPLY Sirona, Aseptico, and BIEN-AIR DENTAL
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global dental equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental equipment market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End-User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Trends
- Key Highlights
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Global Dental Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Supply Side & Demand Side Impact
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Dental Radiology Equipment
- Intra-Oral
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Extra-Oral
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Dental Lasers
- Diode Lasers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Carbon Dioxide Lasers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- System & Parts
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Laboratory Machines
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Hygiene Maintenance Devices
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Other Equipment
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Dental Equipment Market, By End-User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Dental Clinics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Dental Laboratories
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Dental Equipment Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Planmeca Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Align Technology
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- A-dec Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- J. MORITA CORP.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Envista Holdings
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- GC Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Midmark Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Straumann Holdings AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- 3M Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- BIOLASE, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- 3Shape A/S
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Nakanishi Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- DentalEZ, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Carestream Dental LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Takara Belmont Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Nova Instruments
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- NewTom
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- PreXion, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Brasseler USA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- AMD LASERS
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- DENTSPLY Sirona
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Aseptico
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- BIEN-AIR DENTAL
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Analyst Views
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlkvzg
Attachment