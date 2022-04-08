Global Dental Equipment Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type, By End-User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dental equipment are tools that are used in the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of various oral diseases. Dental instruments are used by the dentist and staff during a dental procedure.

There are different dental instruments used by the oral health care professionals for carrying out different therapeutic procedures. Due to increased dental diseases and their treatment, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancement in technology, the demand for dental equipment is expected grow over the coming years.



There are various types of dental equipment, such as dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and other equipment. In addition, cosmetic dentistry is one of the emerging market that is gaining popularity due to the increasing focus on dental tourism and rising preferences for aesthetic and perfect teeth.



Market Dynamics

The increasing caries in adults and mainly in the children, rising research and development activities for the development of novel technology for the dental treatment, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global dental equipment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Planmeca Group, Align Technology, A-dec Inc., J. MORITA CORP., Envista Holdings, GC Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Straumann Holdings AG, 3M Company, BIOLASE, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg, Ultradent Products, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Nakanishi Inc., DentalEZ, Inc., Carestream Dental LLC., Takara Belmont Corporation, Nova Instruments, NewTom, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., PreXion, Inc., Brasseler USA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, AMD LASERS, DENTSPLY Sirona, Aseptico, and BIEN-AIR DENTAL

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dental equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental equipment market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End-User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

PEST Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Market Trends

Key Highlights

Reimbursement Scenario

Mergers & Acquisitions

4. Global Dental Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

Government Initiatives

5. Global Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Dental Radiology Equipment

Intra-Oral

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Extra-Oral

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Carbon Dioxide Lasers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

System & Parts

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Laboratory Machines

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Other Equipment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Dental Equipment Market, By End-User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Dental Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Dental Laboratories

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Dental Equipment Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Planmeca Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Align Technology

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

A-dec Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

J. MORITA CORP.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Envista Holdings

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

GC Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Midmark Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Straumann Holdings AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

3M Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

BIOLASE, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

3Shape A/S

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Nakanishi Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

DentalEZ, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Carestream Dental LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Takara Belmont Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Nova Instruments

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

NewTom

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

PreXion, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Brasseler USA

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

AMD LASERS

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

DENTSPLY Sirona

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Aseptico

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

BIEN-AIR DENTAL

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

