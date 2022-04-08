New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Automotive 4D Imaging Radar, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251571/?utm_source=GNW

High deployment costs and the inability to detect in adverse weather conditions, see through solid objects, or meet other safety requirements mean that they are unable to support the transition from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to highly of fully autonomous driving.



Frost & Sullivan identifies the potential performance, cost, and safety benefits achieved with 4D imaging radar technology, which has transitioned from multiple chipset, multiple sensor to single-chip solutions that can simultaneously detect in short, medium, and long ranges. They have become holistic solutions for in-vehicle sensing, outside-the-vehicle sensing, and safety applications.4D imaging radar technology uses echolocation and time-of flight measurements to locate static and dynamic objects in an environment. They are capable of a range of 300 meters and beyond and can also be used for short- and medium-range detection. The 4th dimension (azimuth angle of elevation) combined with time-bound point cloud data improves the accuracy of imaging radars to provide high-resolution sensing with a wide field of view.A number of technology providers and Tier I suppliers are developing 4D imaging radar solutions. The analyst has identified 7 as the potential market disruptors. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Author: Deexeta Mohan Kumar

