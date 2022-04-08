Global Masking Tapes Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masking Tapes Market, by Product Type, by Material Type, Adhesive Type, By Application, By End-use, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Masking tape is a variety of adhesive tape used for the temporary concealment of surfaces. Masking tapes protect surface areas from painting, soldering, blasting, spraying, coating, plating, and polishing. The composition of masking tape depends on the activity for which it is designed. Masking tapes operate similar like other adhesive tapes. Masking tape is applied to surfaces that the operator desires to keep in its existing condition while surface treatments occur in proximity.
Masking tapes find most common usage in a variety of applications such as painting, plating, abrasive blasting, high-temperature applications, thermal spraying, general use, and others. These tapes are commonly used for high-intensity processes such as thermal spraying, shot peening, and electroplating, and they find design variants for their unique jobs.
Market Dynamics
Rapidly expanding automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for masking tapes. Growing sales of vehicles across the globe is fueling the demand for masking tapes. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 41 million cars were sold across the world in 2020. Overall global car sales will continue to grow with the annual growth rate of 3.6% in the next five years. The increasing population, growing disposable income, and ease of accessibility of credit and funding is boosting the building & construction industry, which in turn boosting the masking tapes market. Moreover, the growing demand for passenger vehicles from the booming logistics and passenger transport sector is expected to boost the demand for masking tapes.
In 2020, the automotive industry struggled to cope with the COVID-19 impact; however, electric cars remained a bright spot. Despite various challenges, electrical car sales was positive in 2020. Shifting focus on lightweight and electric vehicles has been fuelling the demand for advanced masking tape solutions. Due to their high flame resistance, adhesion, and dialectic strength, the application of masking tapes is also surging in the aerospace industry.
However, less awareness about masking tapes in various emerging and underdeveloped countries is expected to restrain the market growth. The lack of universal directives pertaining to the applications of masking tape is also restraining the market growth.
