Global Masking Tapes Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Masking tape is a variety of adhesive tape used for the temporary concealment of surfaces. Masking tapes protect surface areas from painting, soldering, blasting, spraying, coating, plating, and polishing. The composition of masking tape depends on the activity for which it is designed. Masking tapes operate similar like other adhesive tapes. Masking tape is applied to surfaces that the operator desires to keep in its existing condition while surface treatments occur in proximity.



Masking tapes find most common usage in a variety of applications such as painting, plating, abrasive blasting, high-temperature applications, thermal spraying, general use, and others. These tapes are commonly used for high-intensity processes such as thermal spraying, shot peening, and electroplating, and they find design variants for their unique jobs.



Market Dynamics

Rapidly expanding automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for masking tapes. Growing sales of vehicles across the globe is fueling the demand for masking tapes. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 41 million cars were sold across the world in 2020. Overall global car sales will continue to grow with the annual growth rate of 3.6% in the next five years. The increasing population, growing disposable income, and ease of accessibility of credit and funding is boosting the building & construction industry, which in turn boosting the masking tapes market. Moreover, the growing demand for passenger vehicles from the booming logistics and passenger transport sector is expected to boost the demand for masking tapes.



In 2020, the automotive industry struggled to cope with the COVID-19 impact; however, electric cars remained a bright spot. Despite various challenges, electrical car sales was positive in 2020. Shifting focus on lightweight and electric vehicles has been fuelling the demand for advanced masking tape solutions. Due to their high flame resistance, adhesion, and dialectic strength, the application of masking tapes is also surging in the aerospace industry.



However, less awareness about masking tapes in various emerging and underdeveloped countries is expected to restrain the market growth. The lack of universal directives pertaining to the applications of masking tape is also restraining the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global masking tapes market, market size (US$ Million & Mn. Sq. Meter), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global masking tapes market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include PPI Adhesive Products, PPM Industries SpA., Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, tesa SE, Ubis, 3M, CCT Tapes, K.L. & Ling, Avery Dennison Corporation, CMS Group of Companies, Nitto Denko Corporation, and TOYOCHEM Co. Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global masking tapes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, cotton pad manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global masking tapes market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Masking tapes Market, By Product Type :

Single Side

Double Side

Global Masking tapes Market, By Material Type

Foam

Foil

Paper-based

Plastics

Others (Glass Fiber, etc.)

Global Masking tapes Market, By Adhesive Type

Acrylic-based Adhesives

Rubber-based Adhesives

Others (Silicone-based Adhesives, etc.)

Global Masking tapes Market, By Application

Painting

Plating

Abrasive Blasting

High-Temperature Applications

Thermal Spraying

General Use

Others

Global Masking tapes Market, By End-use

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

General Industry

Residential

Others (Electronics, etc.)

Global Masking tapes Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Argentina

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

- By Sub-region:

Middle East

Africa

