Subsidiary of Harju Elekter signed a contract for a ship to be built for the Polish Maritime Office

The Finnish subsidiary of Harju Elekter Group, Telesilta Oy, signed a contract on 7 April 2022 with Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy to provide turnkey delivery of electrical, automation, and navigation systems for trailing suction hopper dredger. The contract price is 2.5 million euros. The delivery will take place at the end of 2023 and the ship operator will be the Maritime Office in Gdynia, Poland.

Uudenkaupungin Työvene (Uki Workboat), established in 1987, has extensive experience in designing and building boats and vessels for professional use. The company delivers tailor-made turnkey projects on time and to cost. Telesilta Oy and Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy have a long history in working as partners in the shipbuilding industry.

Telesilta Oy is an electrical engineering company established in 1978 and belonging to the Harju Elekter Group. The company specializes in challenging electrical contracting, for example, in shipbuilding industry – everything from planning to installation, implementation, and service. It also carries out electrical, maintenance, and repair work on industrial properties and other buildings.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, with its main activity being the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 specialists, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was 152 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Board

+372 674 7400

Additional information:

Joonas Puustelli

Managing Director of Telesilta Oy

+358 50 303 9991

Prepared by:

Marita Haho

Communications Specialist

+372 5398 3845

marita.haho@harjuelekter.com