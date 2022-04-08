New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251568/?utm_source=GNW
The ongoing pandemic has accelerated pharma and biotech companies’ transformation, and clinical trial decentralization, data-driven R&D, the digitalization of the supply chain, and outsourcing have taken center stage. The industry will focus on supply chain resilience and the adoption of innovative technologies to improve efficiency while ensuring that healthcare remains precise, preventive, and outcome-based in the promotion of social and financial inclusion. In 2021, the emphasis was on COVID-19 in terms of drug research and therapy administration; this trend is expected to change by the end of 2022, and oncology and CNS are expected to become leading growth areas for the pharma industry. Value-based care will take center stage and lead to a shift to platform- and data-based drug discovery and development models.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251568/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook, 2022
Frost & Sullivan offers an outlook for the global pharmaceuticals market for 2022-2026, including emerging trends and growth opportunities. Prioritizing booster doses over initial dose coverage is negatively impacting the global mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is resulting in severe implications on health and social and economic well-being and delaying endemicity.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251568/?utm_source=GNW