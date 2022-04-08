New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceuticals Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251568/?utm_source=GNW





The ongoing pandemic has accelerated pharma and biotech companies’ transformation, and clinical trial decentralization, data-driven R&D, the digitalization of the supply chain, and outsourcing have taken center stage. The industry will focus on supply chain resilience and the adoption of innovative technologies to improve efficiency while ensuring that healthcare remains precise, preventive, and outcome-based in the promotion of social and financial inclusion. In 2021, the emphasis was on COVID-19 in terms of drug research and therapy administration; this trend is expected to change by the end of 2022, and oncology and CNS are expected to become leading growth areas for the pharma industry. Value-based care will take center stage and lead to a shift to platform- and data-based drug discovery and development models.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________