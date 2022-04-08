Worldwide Ocular Surgery Industry to 2028 - Featuring Vision Care, Alcon and Carl Zeiss Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Surgery Market, by Procedure Type, by Device Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ocular surgery or eye surgery is performed on the eye or its adnexa, typically by an ophthalmologist. Ocular surgery can be used to treat different types of eyes problems such as cataracts, retinal tears, detached retinas, diabetic retinopathy, refractive error, glaucoma, acute macular degeneration (AMD), and others.
Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed ocular surgery. Cataract surgery, also called lens replacement surgery, involves the removal of the natural lens of the human eye which has developed a cataract, and replacement with an artificial lens. A cataract is a cloudy area in the lens of the human eye which causes blurry vision. Some factors that increase the risk of cataracts include increasing age, diabetes, obesity, previous eye injury or inflammation, high blood pressure, excessive exposure to sunlight, prolonged use of corticosteroid medications, and others.
Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and others, rising technological advancements in ocular surgery, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global ocular surgery market over the forecast period.
For instance, according to an article published by the Cureus journal in November 2020, it is estimated that around 57.5 million people, globally were affected by POAG (primary open-angle glaucoma) with a global prevalence of 2.2% in 2017. The same source also states that it is expected that the number of people suffering from glaucoma, globally would reach around 111.8 million by 2040.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ocular surgery market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global ocular surgery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Vision Care, Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, Meditec Medical Ltd, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Ellex, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Topcon Corporation, D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., Lumenis Be Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Aaren Scientific Inc., HOYA Corporation, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Avedro, LENSAR, Inc., and, iVIS Technologies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global ocular surgery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ocular surgery market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Procedure Type
- Market Snippet, By Device Type
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Trends
- Key Highlights
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Global Ocular Surgery Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Ocular Surgery Market, By Procedure Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Cataract Surgery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Glaucoma Surgery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Vitrectomy Surgery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Refractive Error Surgery
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Ocular Surgery Market, By Device Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Cataract Surgery Devices
- IOL (Intraocular Lenses)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- OVD (Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Phacoemulsification Devices
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- GDD (Glaucoma Drainage Device)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Implants and Stents
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Lasers and Systems
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Vitrectomy Surgery Devices
- Vitrectomy Packs
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Vitrectomy Machines
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Refractive Error Surgery Devices
- Exciplex lasers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- YAG (yttrium aluminum garnet) Lasers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Microkeratomes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Femtosecond Lasers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Ocular Surgery Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Ophthalmic clinics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Others (Academic and Research Institutions, among others)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Ocular Surgery Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Vision Care
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Alcon
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Meditec Medical Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Ellex
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Topcon Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Lumenis Be Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Glaukos Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Aaren Scientific Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- HOYA Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Avedro
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- LENSAR, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- iVIS Technologies
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Analyst Views
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6pa8dy
Attachment