Worldwide Ocular Surgery Industry to 2028 - Featuring Vision Care, Alcon and Carl Zeiss Among Others

Ocular surgery or eye surgery is performed on the eye or its adnexa, typically by an ophthalmologist. Ocular surgery can be used to treat different types of eyes problems such as cataracts, retinal tears, detached retinas, diabetic retinopathy, refractive error, glaucoma, acute macular degeneration (AMD), and others.

Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed ocular surgery. Cataract surgery, also called lens replacement surgery, involves the removal of the natural lens of the human eye which has developed a cataract, and replacement with an artificial lens. A cataract is a cloudy area in the lens of the human eye which causes blurry vision. Some factors that increase the risk of cataracts include increasing age, diabetes, obesity, previous eye injury or inflammation, high blood pressure, excessive exposure to sunlight, prolonged use of corticosteroid medications, and others.



Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and others, rising technological advancements in ocular surgery, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global ocular surgery market over the forecast period.



For instance, according to an article published by the Cureus journal in November 2020, it is estimated that around 57.5 million people, globally were affected by POAG (primary open-angle glaucoma) with a global prevalence of 2.2% in 2017. The same source also states that it is expected that the number of people suffering from glaucoma, globally would reach around 111.8 million by 2040.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ocular surgery market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global ocular surgery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Vision Care, Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, Meditec Medical Ltd, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Ellex, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Topcon Corporation, D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., Lumenis Be Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Aaren Scientific Inc., HOYA Corporation, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Avedro, LENSAR, Inc., and, iVIS Technologies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global ocular surgery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ocular surgery market

