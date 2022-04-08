PMMA Microspheres Market by Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PMMA Microspheres Market by Application (Signs & Displays, Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks, Cosmetics, Polymers & Films, Medical) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PMMA microspheres market is estimated to grow to USD 410 million by 2026 from USD 296 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

PMMA microspheres in flat panel displays provide increased color uniformity and make them flatter as diffusers. On the other hand, as spacers, PMMA microspheres increase display panel's mechanical shock-absorbing capacity, owing to their high mechanical strength, thus making them an integral part of display manufacturing. The increasing level of standard across the globe is continuously increasing the demand for flat panel displays. Also, the digital economy boom and the growing electronics industry are likely to boost the demand for electronic products, which is expected to boost the PMMA microspheres' demand. All these factors are expected to drive the PMMA microspheres market.



Paints & Coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing PMMA microspheres application of the PMMA microspheres market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026



Paints & coatings and printing inks application is projected to be the fastest-growing application in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026. This is due to increased construction activities globally and the demand for premium architecture and coatings. The premium segments use more microspheres than the cost-effective segments as these microspheres provide soft texture with a matte finish. Therefore, the increasing demand for premium segment coatings is expected to fuel the growth in the PMMA microspheres market.



High demand for premium products from cosmetics and paints & coatings segment is driving the market in Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific has a remarkable mixture of developing and relatively developed economies. On the one hand, where the developing economies provide cheap labor and a large consumer base of a high population, the developed economies bring the technological expertise and fill in the requirements for advancements. India and China are the fastest developing economies globally and have a large consumer base. They offer cheap labor and the highest consumption contribution towards major chemical industries. The increasing disposable income in these developing countries like Taiwan and South Korea fuels the demand for premium segments in paints & coatings and cosmetics applications. All these factors drive the demand for PMMA microspheres in Asia Pacific region.

