Global Mild-hybrid System Growth Opportunities

The focus on emission reduction has had a significant impact on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) dominated automotive powertrain industry. While improvements to optimise ICE from an efficiency and emissions perspective are ongoing, vehicle electrification, the end target, is on the rise.However, IC engines will continue to be main type of propulsion during the next decade, and it is here that mild hybridisation will play a crucial role. By definition, mild hybridisation supports IC engines during acceleration and to recuperate energy during braking. However, the impact of mild-hybridisation is that the transient operation of ICE, during which emissions are the highest, gets reduced.mHEVs come in different forms such as 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with the choice of system dependent on a combination of factors, such as IC engine performance, vehicle segment, type of OEM, and premium or mass market model. In general, an mHEV system with a higher voltage will offer higher the fuel economy and emissions benefits. Additionally, mHEVs play the role of an enabler for electrifying other systems in the vehicle such as pumps, accessories, and even ADAS systems.OEM adoption of mHEVs has increased rapidly in the last few years, leading to mHEVs being the fastest growing electrification technology globally in the last 5 years. Significantly, this was also seen in 2020, when global vehicle sales were severely impacted by COVID-19, despite which powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs playing a leading role.In short, mHEVs are expected to play a leading role in the overall powertrain electrification, although the adoption of mHEVs and indeed type of mHEVs varies by OEM and region.

Author: Bharath Kumar Srinivasan

