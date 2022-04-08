New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Global Holistic Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251561/?utm_source=GNW

A public certificate authority (CA) incurs enormous capital expenditure and operational overhead to build and maintain its public key infrastructure (PKI). Moreover, frequent updates to certificate standards imposed by the CA/Browser Forum require CAs to upgrade the infrastructure constantly. Therefore, the number of public CAs in the market has dwindled in the last 3 years. The rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives among enterprises have led to an explosion in connected machines. A massive increase in the volume of attacks on machine identities is driving the adoption of digital certificates to protect the identity of IoT devices. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the TLS market results primarily from the surge of internet-reliant people who began working from home. As the number of digital engagement points increases for organizations, securing communication and data exchange between stakeholders becomes important, thereby increasing demand for TLS certificates. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

