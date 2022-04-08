Worldwide Pool Tables Industry to 2027 - Featuring American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick and Diamond Billiard Products Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Tables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pool tables market reached a value of US$ 206.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 283.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pool represents one of the popular cue sports wherein a stick, known as a cue, is used to strike colored balls on a pool table. It differs from other games on account of the size of the balls and cue stick, height of the rails, and the pocket shades of balls used, which include yellow, green, brown, blue, pink, and blue. Its table, which is generally made using quarried slate, provides a flat surface and it is covered with cloth of tightly-woven worsted wool called baize and surrounded via vulcanized rubber cushions. At present, leading manufacturers are engaged in introducing pool tables with a 2:1 ratio in numerous sizes to suit the preferences of different end users.



Pool Tables Market Trends:

The growing popularity of cue sports and other recreational activities represents one of the key factors facilitating the growth of the market. Moreover, the improving pool facilities on account of the increasing number of official academics is positively influencing the demand for pool tables across the globe. In line with this, various governing authorities and private associations are promoting pool and supporting through coaching programs, which is impelling the market growth.

Additionally, due to the rising trend of customization, leading market players are designing and offering customized pool tables to expand their customer base and increase their overall sales. They are also adopting online retail strategies to minimize production costs, increase their margins and get customer feedback regularly. However, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the implementation of stringent lockdown policy by governing authorities of several countries negatively impacted the market. It is gradually experiencing growth again as lockdown restrictions are getting uplifted worldwide.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pool tables market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, size, material, distribution channel and end use.



Breakup by Type:

American Pool Table

British Pool Table

Others

Breakup by Size:

7 ft

8 ft

9 ft

Others

Breakup by Material:

Slate Pool Table

Wooden Pool Table

Metallic Pool Table

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Professional

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Heritage Billiards LLC, Beijing Xingpai Group, Blatt Billiards, Brunswick Corporation, Connelly Billiards Tucson, Diamond Billiard Products Inc., EastPoint Sports, Gabriels (HCSB bv), Gold Standard Games Inc., Legacy Billiards, Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing Inc., Plank and Hide Co., Presidential Billiards and Valley-Dynamo Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pool tables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pool tables market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pool tables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pool Tables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 American Pool Table

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 British Pool Table

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Size

7.1 7 ft

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 8 ft

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 9 ft

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Slate Pool Table

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wooden Pool Table

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Metallic Pool Table

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Specialty Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use

10.1 Residential

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Professional

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 American Heritage Billiards LLC

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Beijing Xingpai Group

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Blatt Billiards

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Brunswick Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Connelly Billiards Tucson

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Diamond Billiard Products Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 EastPoint Sports

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Gabriels (HCSB bv)

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Gold Standard Games Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Legacy Billiards

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Plank and Hide Co.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 Presidential Billiards

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.14 Valley-Dynamo Inc.

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

