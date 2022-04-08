New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot-assisted Surgical Devices (RASD) Growth Opportunities, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251560/?utm_source=GNW





The healthcare sector is forecast to expand rapidly with the decentralization of institutions bringing about more offerings with robotic surgeries. Influenced by the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases and demand for affordable healthcare, effective surgery with robotic devices with a favorable decline in treatment costs looks promising.Robotic technology adoption has improved surgeons’ capabilities with better ergonomics, motion scaling, and tremor filtration, meeting their demand. The need for experience before robotic surgery remains debatable. However, the transition from a laparoscopic surgeon to a robotic surgeon is associated with a shorter learning period. Hence, several medical academic and research institutes in the United States and Europe now offer robotic surgery training programs to ensure more surgeons have expertise and skills with a shorter learning curve.Hospital spending on capital equipment recorded an upswing early in 2021, signaling a stronger outlook for surgical procedures guided by robotic systems for the coming years. Hospital finances seem to be significantly healthier than they were after the economic downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic onset. The analyst projects leasing to grow as a percentage of sales over time, with deferred revenue increasing in the future as customers access capital through alternative financing arrangements.Frost & Sullivan overviews the global robot-assisted surgical devices (RASD) market and revenue forecast from 2022 to 2026, covering a detailed market segment analysis, including various promising and emerging business models. We offer forecast by product (RASD systems, instruments and accessories, RASD services) and region [(North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC)]. The study analyzes emerging opportunities and technology trends in surgical robot devices and procedures, with an exclusive focus on technologies enabling different market segments. Frost & Sullivan also details innovations in different segments, initiatives to improve the overall adoption of surgical robotics technologies, and trends that drive and hinder the market growth.

