Global Crowdfunding Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global crowdfunding market reached a value of US$ 13.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Crowdfunding is the process of raising capital for a project, business or charitable cause with relatively modest contributions from a large group of individuals. It relies on various approaches to offer financial support, including equity investment, P2P lending, reward-based, donation-based and hybrid crowdfunding models. It is generally conducted online through websites and social networking platforms. Crowdfunding provides direct access to the market and eliminates the need for banks or venture capitalists. It is considered a scalable, flexible and efficient fund-raising solution as compared to conventional methods.



With the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several non-profit organizations are providing financial support through crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns offer easy accessibility to vast networks of people and help an entity in raising funds in a shorter timeframe. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media is strengthening the crowdfunding market growth. Crowdfunding through these platforms offers a way for the mass to provide feedback and valuable information on the development and demand of the new product. Consequently, it is gaining traction across various enterprises to promote an idea, gauge audience interest and pre-sell a product. Furthermore, as YouTube recently launched its crowdfunding feature, known as Sponsorships, it is currently being utilized by creators on the platform for monetizing their content and increasing engagement with their audience. Moreover, the increasing trend of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.



