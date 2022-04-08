Worldwide Medical Coding Industry to 2027 - Featuring Access Healthcare, Medical Records Associates and Optum Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Coding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical coding market reached a value of US$ 17.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.25 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical coding is the conversion of healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes. It includes assigning the appropriate codes, abstracting the information from documentation, and creating a claim to be paid by insurance carriers. It analyzes disease patterns among individuals and offers data on national health trends, thereby enabling federal and state governments to plan for resources required to fight prevalent health issues and launch initiatives for preventing and treating the affected population. As a result, it finds extensive applications in hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe.



Medical Coding Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for streamlined and convenient coding and billing solutions in hospitals. This, along with the growing demand for a universal language to reduce frauds and deceptions associated with insurance claims, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of medical coding for uniform documentation of medical facilities around the world.

This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry and technological advancements across the globe, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for international classification of diseases (ICD) due to the growing prevalence of diseases worldwide is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the escalating need for medical coding to create a proper record of patients and accelerate payments to physicians is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and end-users. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities and offering next-generation coding and reimbursement solutions, which is projected to increase their overall sales and profitability in upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global medical coding market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, classification system and end user.



Breakup by Component:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Classification System:

International Classification of Diseases (ICD)

Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Access Healthcare, Aviacode Inc. (GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc.), Dolbey Systems Inc., Global Healthcare Resource, Maxim Healthcare Staffing, Medical Record Associates Inc., Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated), Outsource Strategies International and The Coding Network LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical coding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical coding market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the classification system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical coding market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Coding Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 In-house

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Outsourced

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Classification System

7.1 International Classification of Diseases (ICD)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Diagnostic Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Access Healthcare

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Aviacode Inc. (GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Dolbey Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Global Healthcare Resource

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Maxim Healthcare Staffing

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Medical Record Associates Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Outsource Strategies International

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 The Coding Network LLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lid8qy

Attachment