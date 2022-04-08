New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-generation Diagnostics Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251579/?utm_source=GNW

With the arrival of blood-based assays for chronic disease screening and next-generation molecular and point-of-care diagnostics for COVID-19-related testing, the global market grew 15.5% in 2021. Digital health solutions (patient portal + mobile app) facilitate a dramatic shift in care delivery from traditional to alternative sites, simplifying accessibility of diagnostic tests, and delivering an automated testing experience for labs to ensure rapid scalability. Patients have greater access control/faster turnaround time to results; providers can triage patients quickly through an efficient and connected workflow.An accelerated approval pathway would foster rapid development over the next few years. The increase in availability of home care kits, spike in demand for assays and consumables, compactness of devices, and automation of workflows to serve a broad spectrum of settings are growth vectors. Early detection to initiate optimal treatment plans is a paradigm shift in personalized care. The outlook report forecasts revenue for molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, clinical chemistry and immunoassays. It considers strategic imperatives, macroeconomic trends, and growth opportunities, and presents 5 predictions for 2022.

Author: Amartya Bose

Read the full report:



