AiAdvertising Announces Partnership with Genus AI

SAN ANTONIO, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD), an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company, announced today that it has entered into a License and Development Agreement with Genus AI.



“The partnership announced today will lead to the full integration of Genus AI’s technology into our platform, enabling us to provide unprecedented levels of micro-audience targeting of video-based creative across Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and Instagram,” said AiAdvertising CEO Andrew Van Noy.

In addition, AiAdvertising and Genus AI will co-develop the automation of predictive video image generation leveraging user generated content from influencers. This will be activated on TikTok and YouTube, which are currently the fastest growing channels of digital media ad spend. This co-development will include the application of new deep learning models optimized for handling user-generated content.

According to Hootsuite, TikTok has over one billion monthly active users. A staggering eight new users join TikTok every second, with an average of 650,000 new users joining daily.

“Additionally, this partnership will enable our Ai Ad Platform to auto-create and scale recommendations on clients’ existing creative ad designs,” added Van Noy. “As we automate AI workflow processes and we further build out our digital media libraries, we see a clear pathway to offering clients fully-automated, synthesized video creative.”

“The Ai Ad Platform is clearly one of the most innovative, efficient and advanced solutions for marketers today,” added Dr. Tadas Jucikas Founder and CEO of Genus AI. “We look forward to working closely with their team to provide an unrivaled solution in todays market and continue to lead innovation.”

About Genus AI

Genus AI is a San Francisco based MarTech provider. The AI-powered growth platform enables brands of any size to automatically generate ad creatives and pre-determine which creatives will likely perform best on social media. Furthermore, it allows brands to model highly targeted, emotionally intelligent audiences.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company. Our flagship solution, the Ai Ad Platform, is the digital ad industry's first cloud-hosted ad management platform that leverages AI, enabling marketers to eliminate waste, predict winning creative, dynamically scale creative, generate more leads, acquire more customers, and increase ROI.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com, LinkedIn, or @Go_AiAd.

