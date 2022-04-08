Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Pre-Registration Exceeds 1 Million Accounts and Official Launch in Southeast Asia on April 13, 2022

Seoul, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT has reached 1 million accounts in the pre-registration in Southeast Asia and the game will be officially launched on April 13, 2022.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is the first NFT game of Gravity which applies P2E system to The Labyrinth of Ragnarok, a mobile Time Effective MMOPRG game, reflected user’s demands in Southeast Asia.

The number of pre-registered accounts has exceeded 1 million in 22 days, on April 7, 2022 since it was started on March 17, 2022. The final record is expected to be much higher as the current number of pre-registered accounts is growing rapidly.

At the same time, Gravity revealed that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is scheduled to be released in Southeast Asia on April 13, 2022. The pre-installation has been available on Google Playstore since April 7, 2022 and it will be available on Apple App Store since April 11, 2022. Users can pre-register in official website before launching.

Furthermore, Gravity is holding the event to provide ONBUFF points worth of 10 Onit to all users if more than 300 thousand accounts have been achieved in the pre-registration before its official launching, and users who will pre-register during the rest period can receive ONBUFF points unconditionally. After the official launching, 1 million Zeny will be paid to all users to celebrate over 1 million pre-registered accounts.

[Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT_Official Website] https://labyrinthnft.gnjoy.id/en

[Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT_Google Playstore] https://rolabyrinthnft.onelink.me/QLCF/prfeed

