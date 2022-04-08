New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type, By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251549/?utm_source=GNW



The global metal oxide varistor market was valued at USD8,693.25 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The expected roll-out of 5G technology and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things technology and devices are the primary factors driving the global metal oxide varistor market. Also, the ongoing advancements in metal oxide varistor technology and the rapid shift from traditional lighting to LED lighting are the other factors expected to accelerate the growth of the global metal oxide varistor market through the next five years.

The adoption of digital technology by organizations to optimize business operations and employee monitoring and tracking boosts the demand for connected devices.Also, the growing expenditure of consumers is enabling them to afford smart devices, including smart phones, laptops, monitors, which are prone to get damaged due to fluctuating voltage and power outages.



Need to protect the devices from getting damaged can be done by using metal oxide varistor. The growing sales of connected devices across the globe are expected to accelerate the demand for the global metal oxide varistor market through the next five years.

The global metal oxide varistor market is segmented into type, end user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided into disc metal oxide varistor, strap metal oxide varistor, block metal oxide varistor, ring metal oxide varistor, and others.



The disc metal oxide varistor dominated the market in 2021 by capturing a market share of 41.56% and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Disc metal oxide varistor is the most common voltage clamper and can be used for a wide variety of voltage. It absorbs the destructive energy and dissipates the energy in the form of heat, thereby preventing system damage.

TDK Corporation, Kemet Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Elpro International Limited, Dean Technology Inc., MDE Semiconductor, Inc., Amotech Co., Ltd., Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, General Electric Company, Moda-InnoChips Co., Ltd., Centra Science Corp., Chenshuo Electronics (Jiujiang) Co., Ltd. are the leading market players operating in the global metal oxide varistor market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the metal oxide varistor manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global metal oxide varistor market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global metal oxide varistor market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type:

o Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

o Strap Metal Oxide Varistor

o Block Metal Oxide Varistor

o Ring Metal Oxide Varistor

o Others

• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By End User:

o Consumer Electronics

o Telecom Equipment

o Automotive Electronics

o Industrial Power Electronics

o Lighting Ballasts

o Others

• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Construction:

o Through Hole

o Surface Mounted

• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Sales Channel:

o Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

o Aftermarket

• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

India

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile



