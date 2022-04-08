New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Medical Things Market By Type, By Component, By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251543/?utm_source=GNW



The global Internet of Medical Things market is expected to grow at a CGAR of 19.48% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD198521.00 million by 2027. An increase in the healthcare expenditure and rapid adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare industry to improve patient care and services are expected to be the major drivers of the global internet of medical things market. Also, the development of the telecommunication sector in developing countries and the deployment of 5G technology are expected to bolster the global Internet of Medical Things market growth in the forecast period.

Ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare industry are transforming the healthcare industry.The Internet of Medical Things is a system of several medical devices connected with or with a network.



It can provide real-time updates about the patient’s health to healthcare authorities, improving the quality of service provided to the patient.The efforts to provide high-speed internet connection by the leading authorities in emerging economies are expected to improve telehealth services significantly.



The surge in the focus of healthcare facilities to offer patient-centric care delivery, boost patient engagement and make healthcare services affordable are accelerating the market demand in the next five years.Also, favorable government policies and digitization trends of healthcare facilities are expected to accelerate the global Internet of Medical Things Market in the forecast period.



However, growing concerns relating to data privacy and security may hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

The global Internet of Medical Things market is segmented into type, component, product type, technology, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on component, the market is divided into medical devices, system & software, connectivity technology, and services.



Medical devices dominated the market in 2021 by capturing a market share of 37.27% and are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing awareness about the benefits of adopting preventive healthcare practices and the availability of innovative and cost-effective medical devices are the factors bolstering the market demand.

GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, IBM Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life Inc. are among the major market players operating in the global Internet of Medical Things market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providing companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global Internet of Medical Things market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global Internet of Medical Things market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



