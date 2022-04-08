Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2026: Analysis by Molecule Type - Small Interference RNA (siRNA), and Micro RNA (miRNA)

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNAi Therapeutics Market: Analysis By Molecule Type, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global RNAi therapeutics market by value, by molecule type, by application, & region.

The RNAi therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of molecule type (small interference RNA (siRNA), and micro RNA (miRNA)), and application (oncology, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, renal diseases, genetic disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, infectious diseases, and others).



While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the RNAi therapeutics market witnessed a positive impact on it. Initially, the market witnessed a sudden spike in the demand, since the relevance of RNAi research in understanding the COVID-19 virus started growing mainly during the initial worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, in 2020.

Later in the year 2020, the market witnessed several investments from both public and private investors in pharma R&D laboratories to conduct various studies and experiments to find out vaccines to prevent the spread of virus. Many pharmaceutical businesses are actively commercializing their medications in order to improve profits and attract additional investment capital.



The global RNAi therapeutics market has increased during the years 2020-2021 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The global RNAi therapeutics market is expected to increase due to significant increase in investment, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in incidence of cancer, rising prevalence of diabetes, and rising genetic and metabolic disorders.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as, high development cost of RNA interference-based drugs, stringent regulations and long product approval process, unstable potentially immunogenic nature of RNA, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall RNAi therapeutics market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global RNAi therapeutics market is concentrated. The key players of the global RNAi therapeutics market are Moderna Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Silence Therapeutics Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Company Coverage

Moderna Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Silence Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plzzqp