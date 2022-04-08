Titanium Dioxide Market to be valued over USD 34.8 Bn by 2030 | MDC Research

Pune, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium dioxide also known as titania or titanium oxide. It is a naturally occurring oxide obtained from rutile, anatase and ilmenite. Titanium dioxide owing to its high stability, anti-corrosive properties and high refractive index is used in broad range of applications. It finds its application in printing inks, packaging, rubber, construction, chemical fibers and water tanks among others. It is extensively use in paints and coatings application. Rising demand from automotive, construction and cosmetics industries is the major factor driving the growth of the market across the globe. However, due to its high prices and carcinogenic properties the market is highly regulated, which in turn, hampers the market growth to certain extent.

Titanium Dioxide Market by Region

Asia Pacific region stands out as the clear market leader in terms of value and volume and is expected to maintain its leadership position in the coming years. Increasing construction activities along with growing investments in the infrastructure development sector are some of the key factors driving this market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, growing automotive production is another factor spurring the market growth. India and China are the major countries driving the market growth. North America and European regions are projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. North America market is witnessing growth owing to increasing infrastructural activities in US. Moreover, growing demand for PV installations is another factor supporting the market growth in this region. The European market is projected to witness growth owing to growing automotive sector in Germany and France. Rising demand from cosmetic industry is another factor boosting the growth in European market.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)* Huntsman Corporation The Chemours Company Evonik Industries Cristal Tronox Limited E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company NL Industries, Inc. Kronos Worldwide Inc Argex Titanium Inc. Tayca Corporation

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Titanium Dioxide Market.

Technology Assessment

Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Titanium Dioxide Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Titanium Dioxide Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Titanium Dioxide Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Titanium Dioxide Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Titanium Dioxide Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Titanium Dioxide Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Titanium Dioxide Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Titanium Dioxide Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Titanium Dioxide Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Titanium Dioxide Market?

Who are the prominent players in Titanium Dioxide Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

