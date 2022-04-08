New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Type, By Treatment Type, By End User, By Region, Company, Opportunities and Forecast, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089448/?utm_source=GNW



Global head and neck cancer therapeutics market value in 2021 was USD2024.33 million, which is expected to grow further with a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD3126.26 million by 2027F. This impressive growth of the market can be attributed to the advancing healthcare industry, majorly the therapeutics sector for cancer treatments. Increasing instances of cancer like head cancer, throat cancer further drive the growth of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the market is also bound to experience growth due to advancements in the pharmaceutical industry. Precision medicine is highly implemented when cancer therapeutics are involved. The popularity of precision medicine, along with its specificity toward the cancer treatment of the respective patient being based on the type of cancer along with genetic information from the patient, enhances the success rates of the procedure, therefore, supporting the growth of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market in the next five years. Increased consumption of tobacco and tobacco-based products, rapidly increasing smoking habits, and alcohol consumption among the population is also contributing to the increasing cases of throat cancer, which leads to the growth of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market in the future five years.

The global head and neck cancer therapeutics market is majorly segmented by type, end user, regional distribution, and competition.By type, the market is differentiated into diagnostic methods and treatment type, where segments of the treatment type market are further analyzed by disease indication, route of administration, and therapeutic class.



Diagnostic methods are forecast to dominate the market by holding the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years due to increasing demand for the early and efficient diagnosis of patients suffering from cancer. Treatment for the early stages of cancer is rather feasible and has a higher success rate; therefore, the demand for diagnosing cancer at its early stage drives the growth of the segment along with the growth of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market in the next five years.

Treatment type segment is forecast to advance in the next five years and account for a share of over 41% in 2027 on the grounds of increasing advancement in the pharmaceutical and therapeutic sector. Surging demand for effective treatment for growing instances of cancer further aids the market growth.

Major companies in the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market are Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AB Science SA, Boston Biomedical, Inc., among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers & service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers & service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers & service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global head and neck cancer therapeutics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products & services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Type:

o Diagnostic Methods

Biopsy

Imaging

Endoscopy

Others

o Treatment Type

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

• Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Disease Indication:

o Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer

o Laryngeal Cancer

o Oropharyngeal Cancer

o Salivary Gland Cancer

o Nasopharyngeal Cancer

o Hypopharyngeal Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration:

o Injectable

o Oral

• Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Therapeutic Class:

o PD Inhibitors

o EGFR Inhibitors

o Microtubule Inhibitors

• Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global head and neck cancer therapeutics market.



