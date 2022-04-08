New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Tire Construction Type, By Rim Size, By Sales Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995463/?utm_source=GNW



Europe tire market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve a market value of USD57,300.78 million by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing sales of automobiles in European countries. The growing number of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for regular transportation and commute further drives the growth of the Europe tire market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, the surging demand for replacement tires for personal vehicles also supports the growth of the Europe tire market through 2027.

End use industries like agricultural industry, construction industry, logistics industry, etc., make use of tractors, trucks, commercial vehicles, which is aiding the growth of the Europe tire market in the next five years. Demand for tires is also increasing due to adverse weather conditions, erratic currents of air moving over the Atlantic, ice-cold weather, and the wet springs increase the demand for all-weather tires across the continent, thereby substantiating the growth of the Europe tire market in the forecast years. Furthermore, increasing adoptions of green tires, with environment-friendly products that satisfy the tires’ stringent regulations and automobile industrial standards, also aid the growth of the Europe tire market in the forecast period.

The Europe tire market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, tire construction type, rim size, sales channel, country analysis, and competitional landscape.The market is bifurcated on vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and OTR.



Passenger cars are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of the increasing sales of passenger cars. Surge in demand for personal vehicles and increasing demand for replacement vehicle parts further facilitates the growth of the segment along with the Europe tire market in the next five years.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company are the leading five players operating in the Europe tire market. Other companies include Kumho Tire Europe GmbH, Nokian Tyres plc., Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Europe, Yokohama Europe GmbH, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., etc. that are also flourishing in the regional market.



