Emergent BioSolutions to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call on April 28, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2022, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2022, and financial outlook for full year 2022.



This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Teleconference Information:

Dial in number – toll-free: (855) 766-6521

Dial in number – toll: (262) 912-6157

Conference ID: 3691528

Webcast Information:

Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/84272zeqfor the live webcast.

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Investors page of the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 20 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

