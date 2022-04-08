GCC and Levant Electronics Accessories Industry to 2028 - Featuring Intex Technologies, Samsung Electronics and Astrum Holdings Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC and Levant Electronics Accessories Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Price Range, By Country - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are also a number of electronic accessories designed for specific applications. The TFT Monitors are specifically made for a specific profession such as an airline pilot. These advanced monitors are used for flight control applications in the cockpit. Other accessories designed for specific applications include Laptop Carrying Bags which are designed to hold two laptops securely.
It has a protective bag that allows the laptop to be protected from damage while traveling. Furthermore, there are various other accessories designed to enhance cell phone usage. One accessory that is not too common but provides value is the retractable cell phone holster. These holsters can be attached to the handle of a bag or belt to easily and securely carry a mobile phone. The advantage of these holsters is that they allow placing the phone in any type of pocket making it more convenient to use.
Market Dynamics
Growing urbanization and industrialization are expected to boost the GCC and Levant electronics accessories market growth over the forecast period. With increasing urbanization in many countries across GCC, the adoption of consumer electronics and their accessories has increased massively over the years. The demand for products such as headphones, earphones, camera bags, tripod bags, cables, selfie sticks, and many more have increased, thereby boosting growth of the market.
Furthermore increasing demand for car electronic accessories is expected to accelerate growth of the GCC and Levant electronics accessories market in the near future.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the GCC and Levant electronics accessories market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the GCC and Levant electronics accessories market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Intex Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Astrum Holdings Limited, Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, and Clarion Co., Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The GCC and Levant electronics accessories market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the GCC and Levant electronics accessories market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End Use
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Price Range
- Market Snippet, By Country
- Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New system Launch/Approvals
4. GCC and Levant Electronics Accessories Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Mobile Phone Accessories
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Battery
- Charger
- Headphone and Earbud
- Computer Accessories
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Battery
- Power Adapter
- Speakers
- Others
- Automotive Infotainment Accessories
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Dash Stereos
- Amplifiers
- Woofers
- Wires and Cables
- Speakers
5. GCC and Levant Electronics Accessories Market, By End Use, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Residential
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Commercial
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
6. GCC and Levant Electronics Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Multi-brand Store
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Single-brand Store
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Online Store
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
7. GCC and Levant Electronics Accessories Market, By Price Range, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Premium Price Range
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Medium Price Range
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Low Price Range
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
8. Asia Pacific Electronics Accessories Market, By Country, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)
- GCC
- Country Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
- Levant
- Country Trends
- Market Size and Forecast, By Equipment Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million and Volume ('000 Units))
9. Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Intex Technologies.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Astrum Holdings Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sony Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Logitech International S.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Toshiba Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Panasonic Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Pioneer Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Clarion Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
