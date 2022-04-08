New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofilter Market, By Type, By Column, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917013/?utm_source=GNW



The global biofilter market stood at USD2302.44 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Growing concerns regarding alarming pollution levels and the adverse effect on the health of individuals and on the environment are accelerating the adoption of equipment and technologies to obtain clean air. Also, the rise in water scarcity and water contamination issues and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases is creating the need for effective wastewater treatment techniques.

Based on the data given by the World Health Organization, at least 2 billion people drink contaminated water, which contains contaminants from the industrial sludge, feces, and garbage disposal in the water bodies.Government around the globe is working on providing clean and healthy drinking water to their citizens and is constantly looking for affordable and technologically advanced water filtration techniques.



The biofilter technology can effectively remove the microbial contaminants, organic and inorganic harmful elements, to make it suitable for drinking purposes. The high demand from developing countries for wastewater treatment techniques is expected to accelerate the demand for the global biofilter market through the next five years.

The global biofilter market is segmented into type, column, application, end user industry, regional distribution, and company. On the basis of regional analysis, the North American region is dominating the global biofilter market by capturing a market share of 40.44% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The flourishing aquaculture industry and early adoption of biofilter technology by various end user industries are the primary reasons for the high demand of the global biofilter market. Also, the high-end investments by the government and leading authorities to treat wastewater efficiently and the advent of advanced biofilters are expected to create growth opportunities for the global biofilter market in the next five years.

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies, SUEZ - Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., CMI Europe Environment SA, OdaTech, Bohn Biofilter Corporation, Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., Anua International LLC, Pure Air Solutions, PPC Air, Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc., AZU Water Gmbh, Velda B.V., Ambio Biofiltration Ltd and Biorem Inc. are the leading market players operating in the global biofilter market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global biofilter market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global biofilter market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast the global biofilter market is divided into type, column, application, end user industry, region, and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global biofilter market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global biofilter market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global biofilter market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biofilter market.

Key Target Audience:



• Biofilter equipment manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to biofilter market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as biofilter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biofilter market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Biofilter Market, By Type:

o Biological Aerated Biofilter Systems

o Denitrification Biofilter Systems

o Activated Carbon Biofilter Systems

o Fixed Films

o Fluidized Bed Filter

• Biofilter Market, By Column:

o Cross Flow

o Counter Flow

• Biofilter Market, By Application:

o VOC Treatment

o Nitrification

o Denitrification

o Odor Abatement

• Biofilter Market, By End User Industry:

o Storm Water Management

o Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Aquaculture

o Others

• Biofilter Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biofilter market.



