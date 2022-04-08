New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Grid System Market in Subsea by Component, Application, Depth and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251530/?utm_source=GNW

Favorable government policies for offshore renewable power production, especially using wind energy along with urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and improve grid reliability and efficiency is expected to drive the demand for subsea power grid systems. Potential of tidal energy to meet subsea power requirements and easy access of wind turbine technology to offshore locations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the power grid system market in subsea during the forecast period. However, shortage of technical professionals in subsea industry, low cost of onshore electricity generation, and climatic challenges pertaining to operations of offshore wind farms may act as challenges restraint for the power grid system market in subsea.



The wind power segment, by application, is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The power grid system market in subsea, by application, has been broadly classified into wind power, captive generation, and Others.The others segment includes solar power, tidal power and gas & diesel based floating power plants.



The wind power segment is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.The increase in the use of subsea power cables in long-distance HV power transmission applications propel the growth of the power grid system market in subsea for wind power.



Medium-voltage subsea power cables are often used to connect offshore wind platforms to distant onshore installations.However, high-voltage subsea power cables are preferred for offshore wind power farms installed with many turbines.



According to China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), 16.9 GW of offshore wind power projects were commissioned in 2021 compared to 9.49 GW installed capacity in 2020. Countries such as the UK, Germany, China, Japan, and Taiwan have plans to invest significantly to expand and develop their regional offshore wind energy industry. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for subsea power grid systems for offshore wind power generation during the forecast period.



Cables is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on component

The power grid system market in subsea, on the basis of component, has been segmented into cables, transformers, switchgears, variable speed drives, and others.The others segment includes connectors, actuators, sensors, and penetrators.



The cables segment, by component, is expected to dominate the power grid system market in subsea during the forecast period.The adoption of subsea power cables has been mainly driven by the HV power transmission and offshore oil & gas industries.



Subsea power cables are widely used to link shore-based power grids. These cables carry power from one country to another, as well as from one offshore platform to another, and transfer power from offshore renewable energy generation plants, which use wind, wave, and tidal energy to generate electricity; regional electrical transmission networks; etc.



Europe: The largest power grid system market in subsea

The power grid system market in subsea has been analyzed for 5 regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America.Europe is expected to dominate the global power grid system market in subsea between 2022–2027, followed by Asia Pacific and North America.



Europe and Asia Pacific are the major contributors to the global power grid system market in subsea owing to the strong demand for renewable energy sources and favorable government policies in these regions.Most countries in Europe are mainly focusing on renewable energy capacity addition.



Countries such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Norway are leading the renewable energy capacity addition. The growth of the power grid system market in subsea is supported by the European Wind Initiative (EWI), a wind energy R&D program developed to take the wind industry to the next level in Europe.



The power grid system market in subsea is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence.The leading players in the power grid system market in subsea are Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans (France), TechnipFMC (UK), General Electric (US) Baker Hughes (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Siemens Energy (Germany).



Some of the other major players include Schlumberger (US), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), Oceaneering International (US), NKT (Denmark), LS Cable & System (South Korea), ZTT (China), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Apar Industries (India) and Intertek Group (UK) among others.



