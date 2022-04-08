The global Trade Surveillance Systems market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trade Surveillance Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351720/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, guidelines from regulatory agencies, such as CFTC, SEC, FINRA in the US, and ESMA, FCA, & other regulators in the European economies are further driving the adoption of trade surveillance systems by the financial institutions.

• By Component, the Services segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



By Component, the Services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Services are crucial for solution vendors, as clients expect seamless integration of new products with their existing enterprise systems, post which they need remote and onsite support.



The need for smooth and effective integration of solutions with the existing infrastructure and the demand for quickly resolving technical issues are expected to be driving the growth of the Services segment.

• By Services, the Professional Services segment to hold the larger market size.



The Professional Services segment is expected to hold a larger market size.These services include deployment & integration, consulting, and support & maintenance services.



These services help enhance efficiency and achieve the desired level of expertise to manage the trade surveillance systems, thereby reducing losses effectively.

• By Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Cloud segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.Cloud-based solutions are provided directly through cloud-deployed network connectivity.



These solutions help reduce the overall costs while providing highly flexible and scalable access to trade surveillance systems through the IT infrastructure hosted by cloud service providers.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 44%, and Tier 3 – 38%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 32%, Directors – 36%, Others – 32%%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 26%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and Latin America – 8%



Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers

Note 1: Tier 1 companies’ revenue is more than USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 1 billion and USD 500 million; tier 3 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 500 million and 100 million



Note 2: The figure above represents the indicative list of primary profiles



Source: Secondary Literature, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis

Research Coverage

The Trade Surveillance Systems Market is segmented by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches and product enhancements; partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers; agreements; and competitive landscape associated within the Trade Surveillance Systems Market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the Trade Surveillance Systems market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new product launch, product enhancement, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

