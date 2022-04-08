The global Trade Surveillance Systems market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trade Surveillance Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351720/?utm_source=GNW
Furthermore, guidelines from regulatory agencies, such as CFTC, SEC, FINRA in the US, and ESMA, FCA, & other regulators in the European economies are further driving the adoption of trade surveillance systems by the financial institutions.
• By Component, the Services segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
By Component, the Services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Services are crucial for solution vendors, as clients expect seamless integration of new products with their existing enterprise systems, post which they need remote and onsite support.
The need for smooth and effective integration of solutions with the existing infrastructure and the demand for quickly resolving technical issues are expected to be driving the growth of the Services segment.
• By Services, the Professional Services segment to hold the larger market size.
The Professional Services segment is expected to hold a larger market size.These services include deployment & integration, consulting, and support & maintenance services.
These services help enhance efficiency and achieve the desired level of expertise to manage the trade surveillance systems, thereby reducing losses effectively.
• By Deployment Mode, the Cloud segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
The Cloud segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.Cloud-based solutions are provided directly through cloud-deployed network connectivity.
These solutions help reduce the overall costs while providing highly flexible and scalable access to trade surveillance systems through the IT infrastructure hosted by cloud service providers.
The following key Trade Surveillance Systems vendors are profiled in the report:
Research Coverage
The Trade Surveillance Systems Market is segmented by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.
The global Trade Surveillance Systems market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%
during the forecast period. Shifting trade patterns and increasing regulations have intensified the compliance burden on capital firms, hedge funds, and conventional asset managers. In recent times with several revised regulations in financial instruments, such as Reg BI, MiFID II, MAR and Dodd-Frank, buy-side firms are increasingly focusing on adopting advanced trade surveillance and monitoring solutions.
