Outlook on the Gift Card Global Market to 2027 - The Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards Presents Opportunities

The Global Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 845.39 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2021.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.05%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Gift Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Gift Card Market is segmented based on Card Type, End-User, and Geography.
- Card Type, the market is classified into Closed-Loop Card and Open-Loop Card.
- End-User, the market is classified into Retail Established and Corporate Institution.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Google LLC, PayPal, Inc., Sephora, Starbucks Corporation Visa, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Gift Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and E-Tailing Giants
4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Innovative Products and Strengthened Brand Loyalty Strategies
4.1.3 Growing Demand for E-Gifting with Increase Digitalisation
4.1.4 The Surge in Incentive for Employees by Various Companies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance and Investment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards
4.3.2 Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Gift Card Market, By Card Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Closed-Loop Card
6.3 Open-Loop Card
7 Global Gift Card Market, By End-User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Retail Established
7.3 Corporate Institution
8 Americas' Gift Card Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas
9 Europe's Gift Card Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe
10 Middle East and Africa's Gift Card Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA
11 APAC's Gift Card Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Amazon.com, Inc.
13.2 American Express Company
13.3 Apple Inc.
13.4 Best Buy Co., Inc
13.5 Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.
13.6 Carrefour S.A.
13.7 Fiserv, Inc.
13.8 Givex Corporation
13.9 Google LLC
13.10 Hennes & Mauritz AB
13.11 IKEA
13.12 InComm Payments (HI Technology Corp)
13.13 J Sainsbury plc
13.14 JCB Co., Ltd.
13.15 JD Sports (Pentland Group)
13.16 Lowe's Companies, Inc.
13.17 Macys.com, LLC
13.18 PayPal, Inc.
13.19 Paytronix Systems, Inc.
13.20 Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd.
13.21 Sephora
13.22 Starbucks Corporation
13.23 The Home Depot, Inc.
13.24 Virgin Group Ltd.
13.25 Walgreen Company
13.26 Walmart Inc.
13.27 ZARA
13.28 Mastercard
13.29 Visa
14 Appendix
