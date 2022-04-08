AppSwarm Announces Cybersecurity Initiative for Oklahoma Energy and Aerospace Industry

TULSA, OK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces a sales initiative for data and cyber security solutions geared specifically for the energy and aerospace industries in Oklahoma, and the Midwest region.

AppSwarm has launched a sales initiative focused on small to mid-sized energy companies in Oklahoma for data and cyber security consulting, and threat detection software.

In late March 2022, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Energy (DOE) published a joint Cybersecurity Advisory with information on multiple intrusion campaigns targeting U.S. and international energy sector conducted by indicted Russian state-sponsored cyber actors from 2011 to 2018.

https://www.cisa.gov/news/2022/03/24/cisa-fbi-and-doe-publish-advisory-historical-cyber-activity-used-indicted-russian

The White House also issued its starkest warning that Russia may be planning cyberattacks against critical-sector U.S. companies including energy, aerospace, and financial industries.

Although not highlighting any specific threat, the aim was to put the U.S. Energy industry on full alert for potential foreign and malicious cyber-attacks in the coming months.

Oklahoma Energy Statistics (2020)

Oklahoma was the fourth-largest producer of crude oil and the fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas among the states.

Oklahoma had 5 operable petroleum refineries with a combined daily processing capacity of almost 523,000 barrels per calendar day, nearly 3% of the total U.S. capacity.

Wind supplied 35% of Oklahoma's electricity net generation, and the state ranked third in the nation in total electricity net generation from wind.

The benchmark price in the domestic spot market for the U.S. crude oil known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is set at Cushing, Oklahoma, home to about 15% of the nation’s commercial crude oil storage capacity.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AppSwarm has launched a program to leverage its contacts within the energy industry, and growing partnerships with cybersecurity solution providers, to target smaller to mid-sized Energy and Aerospace related companies, and suppliers, to assist in upgrading security protocols and ongoing threat detection for these clients.

For updates on our projects please register at www.app-swarm.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on

www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm, or Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com