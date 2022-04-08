IsoPlexis to Present First-of-Its-Kind Data on Simultaneous Single Cell TCR Profiling and Highly Multiplexed Functional Proteomics at AACR 2022

BRANFORD, Conn., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO ), the Superhuman Cell Company, today announced that data generated using its Duomic™ platform demonstrates the ability to connect T Cell Receptor (TCR) diversity to the most functionally potent single cells. This enables a wide variety of applications for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, personalized neoantigen TCR’s, cancer immunology in terms of understanding antigen specificity, as well as T cell potency. The data will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), which will take place April 8-13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



At AACR, IsoPlexis will reveal details on the data obtained using its single-cell Duomic TCR platform, which enables simultaneous profiling of highly multiplexed functional proteomic cytokines and TCR repertoires/TCR clonotypes as well as identification of specific TCR V(D)J recombinations with functional cell clusters across the same individual T cells. The combination of these two classes of analytes at the single cell level provides a key new modality for tracking the most potent and antigen-specific immune cells together to fight cancer and infectious disease, for the first time. It is now known that these powerful single-cell subsets of highly functional "superhero" cells are critical to driving longer term response in cell and immune therapies via functional proteins.

The presentation, titled “First of its Kind T Cell Receptors and Functional Proteomics Detected from the Same Single Cells to Advance Cancer Immunology Discovery,” will take place on Monday, April 11 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CST). The presentation (# LB094 / 1) will be located in section 18 of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Additionally, the multiple poster presentations from Institutions such as Brown University, University of California, Los Angeles, and other companies will also highlight novel applications in chemotherapy-induced senescent fibroblasts, adoptive cell therapy, and next generation CAR-T therapies:

April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

5297 - ONC201 suppresses cancer cell growth in a reconstructed tumor microenvironment that includes chemotherapy-induced senescent fibroblasts



April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

2760 / 17 – Hypophosphatemia due to increased effector cell metabolic activity is associated with neurotoxicity symptoms in anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy

2821 / 12 - Incorporation of intrinsic checkpoint blockade enhances functionality of multigenic autologous UltraCAR-T® cells manufactured using non-viral gene delivery and rapid manufacturing process

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is the Superhuman Cell company.

IsoPlexis’ systems uniquely identify a comprehensive range of multifunctional single cells, i.e. the superhero cells in the human body. These cells enable researchers to understand and predict disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy to advance all of human health.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at two-thirds of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Forward looking statements may be identified, in part, by use of words such as “is”, “will”, ”enables”, or “may”. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the rate of adoption of the Company's technology by its customers and potential customers as well as the risk factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, IsoPlexis disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

