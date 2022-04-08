View Partners with InnSpire to Offer Contactless Guest Experience at Vancouver, British Columbia’s Five-Star Versante Hotel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MILPITAS, Calif., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced a partnership with InnSpire , the leading provider of a comprehensive hospitality technology suite, to offer an integrated and seamless guest experience at the newly opened Versante Hotel , in Richmond, British Columbia.



The 14-story, five-star boutique hotel, owned by its parent company Sunwins Enterprise Ltd., features floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, maximizing natural light and outdoor views and optimizing thermal comfort. By eliminating the need for blinds, View Smart Windows provide guests at Versante with unobstructed views of the North Shore Mountains, Fraser River, and Vancouver Island. With InnSpire’s award-winning integrated solutions, guests in each of Versante’s 100 luxury rooms and suites enjoy personalized control over their entire stay—from room access to lighting, temperature, and the tint of the room’s View Smart Windows. InnSpire’s offerings at Versante include the use of a proprietary mobile Guest Journey App and connected TV solutions with Chromecast casting. Using InnSpire’s multi-function mobile app, guests can adjust the tint of the smart windows to fit their individual preferences.

View Smart Windows have been shown to generate significant health and wellness benefits for building occupants, a benefit that aligns with the renewed focus on health and wellness in the hospitality sector. A recent study demonstrated that people living in buildings with View Smart Windows sleep longer and experience lower stress and anxiety compared to those in buildings with traditional windows and blinds. View Smart Windows also reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20%.

“View is on a mission to transform buildings to improve human health and enhance the occupant experience,” said Guthrie Cox, President, Canada at View. “Combining InnSpire’s digital solutions with our smart window technology will bring a whole new level of connectivity to hotels around the world.”

“With the Versante Hotel, we set out to raise the bar for the hospitality industry as a whole,” said Sanjeet Sadana, General Manager for the Versante Hotel. “View Smart Windows, which can be controlled by the InnSpire app, contribute to a truly differentiated experience where guests can not only soak in spectacular views and enjoy world-class amenities but also feel and perform at their best.”

Versante guests will enjoy a convenient, contactless stay. Guests have complete control of their entertainment experience through InnSpire’s connected television solutions with advanced smart television and Chromecast streaming capabilities. In addition, the advanced television system provides hotel guests with the ability to instantly order amenities, such as room service, locate hotel information or contact property staff, and much more without having to leave the comfort and safety of their rooms.

“A seamless, frictionless, and comfortable experience that caters to the personalized preferences of each guest at every touchpoint is the ultimate luxury that hotels today are striving for, in order to differentiate themselves and build a loyal following,” said Martin Chevalley, CEO of InnSpire. “We are honored to partner with the Versante Hotel in creating this exceptional level of luxury for their guests.”

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About InnSpire

Since its inception in 2012, InnSpire has become a leading provider and innovator of guest engagement, digital entertainment, and business intelligence solutions for the global hospitality market. The company’s product portfolio comprises a diverse range of innovative software and hardware solutions that allow hotels to generate more revenue, offer better and more personalized entertainment to guests, and analyze and optimize results using a single platform that’s easy to update or change according to the hotel’s specific needs and preferences. Having partnered with world-class hotels on every continent, InnSpire is widely recognized for its ability to offer solutions that are comprehensive, cost-effective, and remarkably easy to set up and maintain. Based in Stockholm, InnSpire maintains four regional offices around the globe, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, please visit www.innspire.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

