Microbix Presenting HPV Product Results at EUROGIN

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces it will present performance results of its Quality Assessment Products (“QAPs™”) supporting Human Papillomavirus (“HPV”) molecular-diagnostic screening-tests at the 2022 annual congress of the European Research Organization on Genital Infection and Neoplasia (“EUROGIN”) taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany from April 10-12, 2022.



At EUROGIN, Microbix will be exhibiting alongside leading diagnostics firms that provide screening-tests for detection of HPV infections. Microbix has QAPs to support tests for eight (8) high-risk HPV types available for sale in Canada, Europe, the United States, and other commercially-important jurisdictions under its “ REDx™ Controls ” or “ PROCEEDx™ ” brand names. Most sexually-active adults become infected with one or more types of HPV and its high-risk types are well-known and common causes of human cancers. Tests to detect infection with high-risk HPV provide important preventative health information and require validated, regulated, and third-party test-controls to help ensure their accuracy.

Microbix will also review performance of its multiplex high-risk HPV QAPs in supporting quality management of testing for high-risk types of HPV via full and extended genotyping assays. Its poster presentation is titled “ Performance of full and extended genotyping assays using a new high-risk HPV multiplex panel. ” The poster details the performance of multiplex high-risk HPV QAPs in supporting BD Onclarity™ assays and Microbix gratefully acknowledges the assistance of Becton Dickinson Life Sciences in planning and executing these evaluations. The poster will be available on Microbix’s website (https://microbix.com) and from EUROGIN following its presentation.

Furthermore, Microbix is proud to announce collaboration with Copan Italia S.p.A. (“Copan®”) and key opinion leaders at VCS Pathology (Victoria, Australia) to advance self-collection HPV molecular diagnostic (“MDx”) testing. A presentation titled “ Validation of MSwab™ medium for the elution of FLOQSwabs® for human papillomavirus (HPV) detection on six commercial PCR-based HPV assays” will demonstrate new self-sampling tools for HPV screening programs. Empowering patients to collect samples in private and convenient locations is expected to speed widespread adoption of MDx-driven HPV screening programs. Microbix is proud to be a strategic partner of Copan and offer HPV-oriented “PROCEED™FLOQ®” (RUO) and prospective “REDx™FLOQ®” (IVD) QAPs to support self-collection screening programs worldwide. Purchase enquiries for Microbix’s QAPs™ can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

Prior to the pandemic, healthcare systems were preparing MDX-based HPV screening programs to identify individuals at risk years before cancerous cells can be detected using pathology. Such programs were delayed due to MDx capacity being coopted for COVID-testing, but are now being reconsidered as COVID becomes endemic. Microbix believes many high-risk HPV infections and resulting cancers have gone undiagnosed and is pleased to help enable the resumption and expansion of MDx screening programs.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with over 100 skilled employees and sales approaching C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

