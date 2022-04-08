Fluxys Belgium – 8 April 2022 13:00 CET - Regulated information: ordinary and extraordinary general meetings on 10 May 2022

English Dutch French

The Board of Directors of Fluxys Belgium SA has the honour to invite the shareholders of the company to attend the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings to be held on Tuesday 10 May 2022 from 2.30 pm at the company's registered office, Kunstlaan 31, 1040 Brussels. Shareholders who wish to do so will also be able to participate remotely via videoconference according to the modalities defined in the notice of meeting for the meetings.

Download below the notice of meeting for the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings in Dutch or French.

The other documents related to the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings as well as the annual financial report 2021 are available on the Fluxys Belgium website.

Attachments