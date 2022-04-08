The Worldwide Cone Crushers Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cone Crushers Market by End-User Industry, Mobility, and Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cone crushers market was valued at $1,725.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,972.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Cone crusher is mechanical device that reduces the size of rocks through a crushing process. It is one of several types of rock crushers that are used primarily in mining and construction. Rock crushing is a part of the processing of materials that are used in trenchless construction, such as concrete, drilling mud or gravel.



The cone crushers market is driven by factors such as increasing government expenditures for infrastructural development, such as improvement of roads and bridges is been expected to increase. Growth in demand for construction & infrastructure developments largely drives the cone crushers market. In addition, need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products is a demand of the time and cone crushers save a lot of manufacturing time as well as can reach remote areas or rough terrains.

Moreover, Owing to demand for fast paced manufacturing with accuracy, precast machinery are rapidly developing. Development in manufacturing technology of concrete, crushing and precast is one of the major driving factors for the cone crushers market. However, high initial investments to set up cone crushers is expensive and not affordable for all the customers, owing to which they opt for rental cone crushers.

In addition, use of alternative building materials has been rising globally with a view to build sustainable buildings. Thus hampering the demand for aggregates and in turn restrains the growth of the cone crushers market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries has given rise to construction activities. Growth demand for construction & infrastructure developments largely drives the cone crushers market.



The cone crushers market is segmented into end-user industry, mobility, sales type and region. By end-user industry, the market is segregated into mining, construction and recycling. The mobility covered in the study include stationary, portable-wheeled and portable-tracked mounted. On the basis of sales type, the market is divided into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the cone crushers market include Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited, CITIC Limited, Constmach, FLSmidth, Meka, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB, Tenova S.p.A., The Weir Group PLC and Thyssenkrupp AG. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to offer better products and services to customers in the cone crushers market.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the cone crushers market.

In-depth cone crushers market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Market player positioning

3.3. Key forces shaping cone crushers industry

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Smiling Curve Value Chain Model

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in government expenditures for infrastructural development

3.6.1.2. Need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products

3.6.1.3. Development in manufacturing technology

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High initial investments

3.6.2.2. Use of alternative building materials

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries

3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

4.2. Mining

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, for mining, by sales type

4.3. Construction

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Recycling

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY MOBILITY

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by mobility

5.2. Stationary

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Portable-wheeled

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Portable-Tracked mounted

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY SALES TYPE

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales type

6.2. New equipment sales

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Aftermarket sales

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. CITIC Limited

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Business performance

8.3. Constmach

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.4. FLSmidth

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.5. Metso Outotec

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. R&D Expenditure

8.5.7. Business performance

8.6. Meka

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. Sandvik AB

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. R&D Expenditure

8.7.7. Business performance

8.8. Tenova S.p.A.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.9. The Weir Group PLC

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D Expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.10. Thyssenkrupp AG

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D Expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjz2d7

Attachment