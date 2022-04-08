The Worldwide Ground Support Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $13.47 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ground Support Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Type, Power Source, Mode of Operation, Point of Sale, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ground Support Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 5.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.47 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.06%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Ground Support Equipment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Ground Support Equipment Market is segmented based on Type, Power Source, Mode of Operation, Point of Sale, Application, and Geography.
- Type, the market is classified into Mobile Ground Support Equipment and Fixed Ground Support Equipment.
- Power Source, the market is classified into Non-Electronic Ground Support Equipment, Electronic Ground Support Equipment, and Hybrid Ground Support Equipment.
- Mode of Operation, the market is classified into Conventional / Manned Ground Support Equipment, Remotely Operated Ground Support Equipment, and Autonomous Ground Support Equipment.
- Point of Sale, the market is classified into Equipment and Maintenance.
- Application, the market is classified into Commercial and Military
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aero Specialities, Inc, Aeroservices Ltd. , Alvest Group company, AGP Corporation, Aviation Spares and Repairs Ltd, Cavotec SA, Global Ground Support, LLC, GSE Support India Pvt Ltd, Guangtai, Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co.,Ltd., ITW GSE, Jalux Inc, JBT Corporation, Kalmar Motor AB, Mak Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd, Mallaghan, McIvor Aviation, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Ground Support Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in the Investment in the Airport and Space Station Infrastructure
4.1.2 Demand to Speed Up Cargo and Passenger Handling
4.1.3 Apdoption of Electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE)
4.1.4 Increasing Demand in Cabin Services and Aircraft Maintenance & Security
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital Expenditure and High Maintance Cost
4.2.2 Various Government Laws and Regulations in Government Contracts
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Research and Development to Improve GSE Technology
4.3.2 Adoption of Automation and iOps Platforms in GSE
4.3.3 Launch of the Quick Recharge and Durable Batteries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mobile Ground Support Equipment
6.3 Fixed Ground Support Equipment
7 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Electronic Ground Support Equipment
7.3 Electronic Ground Support Equipment
7.4 Hybrid Ground Support Equipment
8 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional /Manned Ground Support Equipment
8.3 Remotely Operated Ground Support Equipment
8.4 Autonomous Ground Support Equipment
9 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Point of Sale
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Equipment
9.3 Maintenance
10 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 1.Aircraft Handling
10.4 2.Passenger Handling
10.5 3.Cargo Handling
10.6 Military
11 Americas' Global Ground Support Equipment Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Global Ground Support Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Global Ground Support Equipment Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Global Ground Support Equipment Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aero Specialities, Inc
16.2 Aeroservices Ltd.
16.3 Alvest Group company
16.4 AGP Corporation
16.5 Aviation Spares and Repairs Ltd
16.6 Cavotec SA
16.7 Global Ground Support, LLC
16.8 GSE Support India Pvt Ltd
16.9 Guangtai
16.10 Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co.,Ltd.
16.11 ITW GSE
16.12 Jalux Inc
16.13 JBT Corporation
16.14 Kalmar Motor AB
16.15 Mak Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd
16.16 Mallaghan
16.17 McIvor Aviation
16.18 Sinfonia Technology Co.Ltd.
16.19 Sojitz Aerospace Corporation
16.20 Suzuyo Sky Holdings Co.,Ltd.
16.21 TCR International
16.22 Textron Ground Support Equipment, Inc
16.23 Tronair Inc
16.24 Victory Ground Support Equipment
17 Appendix
