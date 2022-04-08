DSV, 955 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 955

On 9 February 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 2,500 million, as described in Company Announcement No. 942

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-38 1,919,000 1,248.41 2,395,707,190 39: 4 April 2022 80,000 1,267.16 101,372,800 40: 5 April 2022 2,320 1,257.20 2,916,704 Accumulated trading for days 1-40 2,001,320 1,249.17 2,499,996,694

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,166,811 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.40% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

