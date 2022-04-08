Global Veterinary Pain Management Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pain Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary pain management market reached a value of US$ 1.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.97 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Veterinary pain management refers to various drugs and drug combinations administered to animals for providing relied from chronic pain. It involves the observation of behavioral cues and anticipating the type, severity and duration of the pain. The treatment involves physical compresses, massages, therapy, rehabilitation, acupuncture, laser therapy and the administration of therapeutic and antianxiety drugs. These drugs can be administered orally, parenterally or topically. Veterinary pain management involves implementing changes in housing conditions, diet and level of interaction with other animals and humans. It is effective against acute surgical, traumatic and disease-related pain and also aids in improving the overall health of the animal.



Veterinary Pain Management Market Trends:

The increasing domestication of animals, along with the rising awareness regarding pet health among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the convenient availability of pain management products and devices, including opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), laser devices and local anesthetics, is providing a thrust to the market growth. These solutions provide relief from the pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders, radiotherapy-induced pain, chemotherapy, osteoarthritis and mastitis.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of laser therapy as an effective solution for pain management is also contributing to the market growth. Laser therapy provides significant pain-relief and also aids in regenerating nerve tissue post-surgery. Additionally, a significant increase in the livestock population suffering from cancer, abdominal and neuropathic pain is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the rising prevalence of inflammation and pain-causing diseases in domesticated animals, along with the widespread adoption of pet insurance services, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary pain management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, animal type, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Drugs

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Opioids

Other Drugs

Devices

Laser Therapy

Electromagnetic Therapy

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion

Livestock

Breakup by Application:

Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain

Postoperative Pain

Cancer

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Assisi Animal Health, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global veterinary pain management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary pain management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global veterinary pain management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

