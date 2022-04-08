Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 04/13/202204/13/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,00521,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.025/5.18089.970/5.330
Total Number of Bids Received 619
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,00525,000
Total Number of Successful Bids 66
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 66
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.025/5.18089.970/5.330
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.130/5.12090.170/5.310
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.025/5.18089.970/5.330
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.081/5.14089.981/5.330
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.130/5.12090.170/5.310
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.025/5.18089.300/5.390
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 95.081/5.14089.930/5.330
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.15