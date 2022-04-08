|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|04/13/2022
|04/13/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,005
|21,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.025
|/
|5.180
|89.970
|/
|5.330
|Total Number of Bids Received
|6
|19
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,005
|25,000
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.025
|/
|5.180
|89.970
|/
|5.330
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.130
|/
|5.120
|90.170
|/
|5.310
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.025
|/
|5.180
|89.970
|/
|5.330
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.081
|/
|5.140
|89.981
|/
|5.330
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.130
|/
|5.120
|90.170
|/
|5.310
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.025
|/
|5.180
|89.300
|/
|5.390
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|95.081
|/
|5.140
|89.930
|/
|5.330
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.15
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND