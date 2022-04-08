Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 13/2022







Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name CK Holding 2019 ApS Senior management employee’s position CEO & President Relationship with member of senior management employee CK Holding 2019 ApS is owned by Charlotte Klinge, who is related party to CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 5 April 2022 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 32,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 315,350.40







CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

