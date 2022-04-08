Biofrontera Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Introduces 2022 financial guidance

Conference call begins at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time today

WOBURN, Mass., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021, and provided a business update.

Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $9.2 million, an increase of 7% from the prior year

Total revenues for 2021 were $24.1 million, an increase of 28% from the prior year

Cash and cash equivalents were $24.5 million as of December 31, 2021

Raised gross proceeds of $18 million from an initial public offering (IPO) and $15 million from a subsequent private placement

Raised $13 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants, reducing Biofrontera AG’s ownership of Biofrontera Inc. to less than 50%



Clinical and Operational Highlights

Initiated two clinical studies to expand the Ameluz ® photodynamic therapy (PDT) market opportunity in the U.S.

photodynamic therapy (PDT) market opportunity in the U.S. Enrolled the first subject in a Phase 1 safety study evaluating PDT with three tubes of Ameluz ®

Enrolled the first subject in a Phase 2b study evaluating Ameluz ® + BF-RhodoLED ® (Ameluz ® -PDT) in moderate-to-severe acne

+ BF-RhodoLED (Ameluz -PDT) in moderate-to-severe acne Continued recruitment of subjects in a Phase 3 study evaluating Ameluz ® -PDT for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma

-PDT for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma Appointed Kevin Weber, a pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of executive and commercial experience, to the Company’s Board of Directors

Received notices of allowance for U.S. patents on a PDT illumination protocol and an illumination device

Received U.S. regulatory clearance for the RhodoLED ® XL lamp

XL lamp Received Orange Book listing for a RhodoLED® XL lamp patent, providing Ameluz®-PDT with protection from generic competition through October 2040

Management Commentary

“2021 was a foundational year for Biofrontera Inc. From completing our IPO in October to laying the groundwork for expanding the label of our flagship product Ameluz®, I’m proud of the hard work by our team in executing Biofrontera’s strategic vision. We entered 2022 with the capital, commercial momentum and strategic plan in place to build shareholder value,” said Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

“Despite continued challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we returned to topline growth in 2021 and sales have now recovered to near pre-pandemic levels including a seasonally strong fourth quarter. In 2021 we increased our market share within the PDT drug segment to approximately 26%, up from approximately 24% in the previous year. We expect the momentum established in 2021 will continue to drive revenue growth from top customer accounts as the opportunity to gain share from cryotherapy remains a key focus of our commercial efforts. Our goal is to continue to improve the market positioning of Ameluz® to become the leading PDT drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) in the United States,” she added.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were $9.2 million and $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $0.6 million, or 7%.

Total operating expenses were $11.0 million and $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Cost of revenues increased by 8% primarily due to higher sales of Ameluz®. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $5.1 million compared with the prior year primarily due to an increase in marketing expenses and headcount.

Net loss was $14.5 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.2 million and negative $3 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, legal settlement expense and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items.

Full Year Financial Results

Total revenues were $24.1 million and $18.8 million for 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $5.3 million, or 28%. The increase was primarily driven by a higher volume of Ameluz® orders, which increased Ameluz® revenue by $4.1 million, and by an increase in the price of Ameluz®, which increased Ameluz® revenue by $1.3 million.

Total operating expenses were $49.3 million and $28.5 million for 2021 and 2020, respectively. Cost of revenues increased by $3.7 million compared with the prior year primarily due to higher sales of Ameluz®. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $19.1 million compared with the prior year primarily due to a one-time legal settlement expense, marketing campaign expenses, increased headcount and higher commission expenses related to improved sales performance.

Net loss was $37.7 million and $11.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $12.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and was negative $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The table below presents a reconciliation from net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:





Quarters ended December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ (14,505 ) $ (186 ) $ (37,713 ) $ (10,987 ) Interest expense, net 89 756 344 2,869 Income tax expenses 5 (2 ) 56 64 Depreciation and amortization 131 138 540 562 EBITDA (14,280 ) 706 (36,773 ) (7,492 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,100 ) (98 ) (1,402 ) 140 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 12,801 - 12,801 - Cost reimbursement from Biofrontera Pharma GmbH - (312 ) - (1,500 ) Legal settlement expenses - - 11,250 - Employee retention credit (“ERC”) - (299 ) - (299 ) Expensed issuance costs 1,383 - 1,383 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,196 ) $ (3 ) $ (12,741 ) $ (9,151 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin -34.9 % 0.0 % -52.9 % -48.5 %





Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were $24.5 million, compared with $8.1 million as of December 31, 2020. During 2021, Biofrontera received net proceeds of $41.8 million including $14.9 million from the sale of common stock in its IPO, $13.6 million from a private placement and $13.2 million from warrants exercised for its common stock. The Company believes its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months.

Financial Guidance

Biofrontera today introduced financial guidance for 2022, as follows:

Total revenues are expected to increase by at least 30% compared with 2021, including first quarter total revenues up by over 100% versus the first quarter prior year and typical seasonal strength in the first and fourth quarters

The commercial focus throughout 2022 will be on achieving deeper sales penetration among current customer accounts, with additions to the Biofrontera sales force expected to begin in 2023

Conference Call and Webcast

Biofrontera Inc. will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time Conference Call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.) 1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to complete the transition to a public company; the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

(Tables to follow)



BIOFRONTERA INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share amounts)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,545 $ 8,080 Accounts receivable, net 3,784 3,216 Other receivables, related party 8,647 73 Inventories 4,458 7,091 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,987 1,116 Total current assets 46,421 19,576 Other receivables long term, related party 2,813 - Property and equipment, net 267 370 Intangible asset, net 3,450 3,869 Other assets 268 323 Total assets $ 53,219 $ 24,138 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 658 $ 176 Accounts payable, related parties 282 1,538 Acquisition contract liabilities, net 3,242 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,654 2,706 Total current liabilities 13,836 4,420 Long-term liabilities: Acquisition contract liabilities, net 9,542 13,828 Warrant liabilities 12,854 - Other liabilities 5,649 62 Total liabilities $ 41,881 $ 18,310 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 23) Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 17,104,749 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 $ 17 $ 8 Additional paid-in capital 90,200 46,986 Accumulated deficit (78,879 ) (41,166 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,338 5,828 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,219 $ 24,138





BIOFRONTERA INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Year Ending December 31, 2021 2020 Products revenues, net $ 24,043 $ 18,787 Revenues, related party 57 62 Total revenues, net 24,100 18,849 Operating expenses Cost of revenues, related party 12,222 8,313 Cost of revenues, other 520 753 Selling, general and administrative 36,512 17,706 Selling, general and administrative, related party 697 411 Restructuring costs 752 1,132 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,402 ) 140 Total operating expenses 49,301 28,455 Loss from operations (25,201 ) (9,606 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (12,801 ) - Interest expense, net (344 ) (2,869 ) Other income, net 689 1,552 Total other income (expense) (12,456 ) (1,317 ) Loss before income taxes (37,657 ) (10,923 ) Income tax expense 56 64 Net loss $ (37,713 ) $ (10,987 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (4.28 ) $ (479.48 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 8,808,233 22,915

BIOFRONTERA INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)