PARIS, FRANCE, April 8, 2022 – Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2022

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Tarkett will be held on Friday April 29, 2022 at 9h30 a.m. at the Auditorium located in ground floor of the registered address (Tour Initiale – 1, Terrasse Bellini – 92919 Paris la Défense).

The preliminary notice of meeting serving as a convening notice, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of March 25, 2022. The notice of meeting will be published in the French legal newspaper Les Petites Affiches on April 13, 2022. These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

In accordance with Articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with Shareholders’ Meetings will be available at the registered office as from April 14, 2022, the fifteenth day before the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website www.tarkett-group.com, as from today, the twenty-first day preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting.

