Outlook on the DNA Vaccine Global Market to 2030 - Development of Novel Vaccines Using DNA Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Vaccine Market by Product Type, Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DNA vaccine market was valued at $422.77 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $774.43 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.



DNA vaccines is a small, circular DNA plasmid that encodes one or more protein antigens under the control of a promoter to produce a specific immune response against disease. DNA vaccines are the third-generation vaccines specifically designed to overcome the unsought properties of conventional vaccines. Increase in vulnerability of the population to infectious diseases and rise in number of antibiotics-resistant pathogens have created the need for effective and low-cost vaccination, which would provide long-lasting immunity.



The main driving factors of the DNA vaccines market include, rise in prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and animals, increase in demand for DNA vaccines owing to its advantages such as low risk of infection, easy transportation and stability at room temperature. In addition, increase in number of antibiotics resistant pathogens has created the need for effective and low-cost vaccination such as DNA vaccines, which would provide long lasting immunity, further boost growth of the DNA vaccines market.



However, lack of immunogenicity associated with DNA vaccines may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, limited knowledge of the effects of DNA vaccines on humans is also expected to limit the growth of the market. In contrast, development of novel vaccines using DNA technology, and high growth potential in untapped emerging economies are some factors that are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the DNA vaccines market.



The global DNA vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product type, it is segmented into Oncept, West Nile-Innovator, and Apex-IHN. By type, the market is segmented into therapeutic vaccines and prophylactic vaccines. Based on end user, it is categorized into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals. Region wise, the market is analyzed only across North America as DNA vaccine products have not been approved in the other regions.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the DNA vaccines market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of DNA vaccines used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and animals

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for DNA vaccines

3.5.1.3. Growth in number of antibiotic resistant pathogens

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of immunogenicity associated with DNA vaccines

3.5.2.2. Limited knowledge about the effects of DNA vaccines on humans

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of novel vaccines using DNA technology

3.5.3.2. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis on the DNA vaccine market

3.7. Human DNA vaccine



CHAPTER 4: DNA VACCINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Oncept

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. West Nile-Innovator

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Apex-IHN

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: DNA VACCINE MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Therapeutic Vaccines

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Prophylactic Vaccines

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: DNA VACCINE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Veterinary Clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Veterinary Hospitals

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: DNA VACCINE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GmbH (MERIAL)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Operating business segments

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Business performance

8.2. ELI-LILLY (NOVARTIS ANIMAL HEALTH)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. GEOVAX LABS, INC.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS (VGX ANIMAL HEALTH)

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.6. GENEXINE, INC.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. VIATRIS INC. (ROTTAPHARM BIOTECH)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. TAKARA HOLDINGS (TAKARA BIO)

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. ZOETIS INC. (FORT DODGE ANIMAL HEALTH)

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.10. ZYDUS CADILA

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqnu5l

Attachment