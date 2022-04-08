DLH to Participate in the Noble Capital Conference

ATLANTA, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, today announced that it will participate in Noble Capital’s 18th Annual Microcap Investor Conference April 20-21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. As part of this event, management will host a webcast presentation at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the 20th. Institutional investors are welcome to participate in one-on-one meetings and, if they do not have a Noble contact, may call or email DLH investor relations for assistance.



About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,300 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit http://www.DLHcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com