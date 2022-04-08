English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 8 April 2022

Fagron publishes agenda 2022 annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting

The Board of Directors of Fagron NV (Fagron) invites the holders of shares and subscription rights of Fagron to attend the annual general meeting of shareholders and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Monday 9 May 2022. Both meetings will be held in hybrid format.

Agenda

The agenda includes the discussion of the annual report (published today in Dutch), the approval of the annual financial statements and the dividend proposal of €0.20 for the fiscal year 2021, and the proposal for several appointments.

As announced earlier, the Board of Directors will propose to appoint Vera Bakker, Ann Desender, and Neeraj Sharma as independent and non-executive directors for a four-year term. The agenda of the annual general meeting also includes the proposal to reappoint Management Deprez BV, represented by Veerle Deprez, as independent and non-executive director and Rafael Padilla and Karin de Jong as executive directors, each for a four-year term. On the day of the shareholders’ meetings Vanzel G. Comm.V., represented by Giulia van Waeyenberge, and Alychlo NV, represented by Marc Coucke, will step down as non-executive directors.

Meetings and meeting documents

Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at its statutory seat, Venecoweg 20A, 9810, Nazareth and by audio and video conference on Monday 9 May 2022 at 3PM CET. Followed immediately thereafter, the extraordinary general meeting will be held in the presence of associated civil-law notary Stijn Raes.

The convocation, agenda and other documents related to the annual general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting can be found on the Fagron website.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.



Please open the link below for the press release:

Fagron publishes agenda 2022 annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting