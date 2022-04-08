Molecular Templates to Host Webinar on a Unique Approach to Immuno-Oncology for Solid Tumors

Event will feature a presentation by David Spigel, MD, chief scientific officer of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute



Wednesday, April 13th @ 8:00 am ET

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates,” or “MTEM” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), today announced that it will host a webinar on a unique approach to immuno-oncology for solid tumors on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation from medical expert David Spigel, MD, of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, who will discuss Molecular Templates’ program, MT-6402 (targeting PD-L1), and the implications of the Phase 1 data as it relates to treating patients with a variety of PD-L1-expressing solid tumors. MT-6402 is the first of the Company’s 3rd generation ETBs to enter the clinic. It is designed to induce potent anti-tumor effects via PD-L1 targeting through mechanisms including Shiga-like Toxin A ribosomal inactivation and CMV antigen-seeding technology, both of which may overcome the limitations of approved checkpoint inhibitors.

The Molecular Templates’ management team will provide a brief company update.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

David Spigel, MD joined Sarah Cannon Research Institute in 2003 and is its chief scientific officer. He oversees all scientific aspects of Sarah Cannon's clinical trial program, working with the research physician leaders to ensure the best new agents and studies are available to patients. He serves as a primary contact for the pharma and biotech partners as well as the strategic site physicians with whom Sarah Cannon conducts cancer research.

Dr. Spigel received his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in New Orleans and medical degree from The University of Tennessee in Memphis. After completing an internal medicine and chief residency at Indiana University Medical Center, he completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He is board certified in medical oncology. Additionally, he is a partner with Tennessee Oncology, PLLC.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Molecular Templates disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Molecular Templates may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety or potential efficacy of Molecular Templates’ drug or biologic candidates, including the anticipated benefits of Molecular Templates’ next-generation ETBs and ETB platform; statements relating to the development and evaluation of MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-6402; the expected timing of submitting various IND applications and conducting studies and generating data; the expected participation and presentation at upcoming conferences; the expected timing for providing updates on MT-6402, MT-5111, and MT-0169, including any pre-clinical data; the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Molecular Templates’ ongoing clinical studies, manufacturing and preclinical development; and Molecular Templates’ belief that its proprietary biologic drug platform technology, or ETBs, provides for a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development process; whether Molecular Templates’ cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; Molecular Templates’ ability to timely enroll patients in its clinical trials; the ability of Molecular Templates’ to protect its intellectual property rights; risks from global pandemics including COVID-19; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Molecular Templates’ filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that any of Molecular Templates’ drug or biologic candidates will be successfully developed, manufactured or commercialized, that final results of clinical trials will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Molecular Templates specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

